Youth hockey tournament brings Midwest teams together in Fremont

Wyle said the tournament was hosted in a safe fashion, with precautions taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic including limiting attendance and requiring masks when not on the ice.

“We’re just trying to make sure there’s a lot of safety items in place,” she said. “Especially when you have eight teams coming in from all across the Midwest, safety is the No. 1 priority for those athletes at that point in time.”

Additionally at this time, the YMCA is hosting other tournaments, including tennis, swimming and basketball, in which the precautions will also be in place, Wyle said.

“There’s a lot of coming and going, and I think the Y itself has done a great job of implementing COVID policies, but trying to keep sports going and everything running as normally as possible for these kids too,” she said.

As well as benefitting the YMCA and athletes involved, the tournament, like others hosted at the facility, also had an impact on the Fremont economy with more than 100 families visiting the community to stay, shop and eat.

According to Amanda Buzzell, a member of the Fremont Hockey Association Board, a 20-member hockey team staying for two days brings the community around $3,680, with a three-day, 18-team tournament bringing in close to $100,000.