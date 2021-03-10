Youth Leadership Academy celebrating 10 years helping Fremont students grow

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Feb. 24, YLA members took part in a mock city council meeting at the Fremont Municipal Building. England said last fall, she met with former Mayor Scott Getzschman on different ideas for city projects.

“We came up with eight ideas, and then they signed up in groups to work on those projects,” she said. “And then from there, they met each session, usually the first 30 minutes of each session with the mayor to just kind of discuss their project, where they’re at on their project.”

After getting help on their projects with city officials in November, the students developed a short, two-minute PowerPoint presentation on the project’s plan, including a budget and community involvement.

“Then they present it to their peers, where eight of them are serving as councilmembers with the mayor,” England said. “And then those councilmembers get to vote whether they think the project should move forward or not.”

In reading surveys from the students on the event, England said many students expected the event to be boring, but enjoyed presenting and hearing opinions from their peers.

Along with the program’s sessions, England said the mock city council meeting made them more alert on what Fremont has to offer.