Youth Leadership Academy celebrating 10 years helping Fremont students grow

With the beginning of the school year last fall, the Youth Leadership Academy is celebrating its 10th year in the Fremont community.
The program, hosted by the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and First State Bank and Trust, provides high school juniors with speakers, tours and hands-on experience to learn more about civics.
The program has about 25 to 30 students from Fremont High School and Archbishop Bergan Catholic School attend monthly sessions each school year.
Pam England, vice president of compliance and risk management at First State Bank, became involved in YLA after taking part in Leadership Fremont, a program similar in structure for adults.
“There are so many things that I learned with the program that I thought living in Fremont I would have already known,” she said. “But it was just amazing just to see everything in the community.”
After graduating from the program in 2014, England joined the team for YLA a year later. She works with Laura Daugard, director of business services for the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, on the program.
“It was designed to be an innovative and immersive educational program to help train and inspire that next generation of leaders and to inspire community pride and excitement in our high school juniors,” Daugard said. “I try to involve them within our community and give them a good idea of what we do and how we do it.”
England and Daugard work on scheduling the monthly sessions, which usually take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are related to community awareness for Fremont.
“We have a lot of volunteers and people who participate, a lot of professional people that give their time and encouragement to the students each and every session, because we do a lot of tours and a lot of hands-on, immersive learning,” Daugard said.
Each spring, YLA sends out applications for high school sophomores in Fremont to apply for the program.
“In May, we’ll interview them to see if they’re a good fit for the program,” England said. “And then from there, we will start the program either in August or September of their junior year.”
During the program, the students also take part in the Dale Carnegie Leadership Training and CliftonStrengths, where they find out what their strengths are and how to apply them in a group setting.
While the students’ favorite activities vary from year to year, England said they always love the tours, which have included places like WholeStone Farms, Methodist Fremont Health and the Fremont Police Department.
“This year has been really difficult to do that because of COVID, but they’ve all been understanding of that,” England said.
On Feb. 24, YLA members took part in a mock city council meeting at the Fremont Municipal Building. England said last fall, she met with former Mayor Scott Getzschman on different ideas for city projects.
“We came up with eight ideas, and then they signed up in groups to work on those projects,” she said. “And then from there, they met each session, usually the first 30 minutes of each session with the mayor to just kind of discuss their project, where they’re at on their project.”
After getting help on their projects with city officials in November, the students developed a short, two-minute PowerPoint presentation on the project’s plan, including a budget and community involvement.
“Then they present it to their peers, where eight of them are serving as councilmembers with the mayor,” England said. “And then those councilmembers get to vote whether they think the project should move forward or not.”
In reading surveys from the students on the event, England said many students expected the event to be boring, but enjoyed presenting and hearing opinions from their peers.
Along with the program’s sessions, England said the mock city council meeting made them more alert on what Fremont has to offer.
“There was one girl that’s been with us this whole time, but I’d never seen what she had to offer until we got to the council meeting,” she said. “So once they find what maybe perks their interest or what their passion is, then you can kind of see them stand out a little bit more from the group.”
Daugard said the students have been able to learn about the different industries and parts of the community, including agriculture and health.
“There’s a lot of good information for them there as well as next steps to take if they are interested in whatever segment of society and careers they might be interested in,” she said.
The program helps students long past their graduation, as Daugard said they’re provided with contacts they can reach out to if needed.
“One of the ways that we impact them immediately is that a lot of them use this opportunity for their resumes as they’re going on their next step in life for college scholarships or college admissions or new job opportunities,” she said. “Then we are able to give them a letter of reference, as well as a certificate of graduation, and that’s a benefit to a good many of our students there.”
With YLA, Daugard said the students are able to take essential information on how government and civics work wherever they end up.
“Obviously, many are going to go on to other places,” she said, “ but we hope they take that information with them and make good use of it as they’re going forward.”