A Men of Integrity Prayer Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.
Men of all ages are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s. The music guest will be praise and worship leader Tim Howard.
The guest speaker will be youth pastor Brandon Banks. He will share how he came to know the Lord as a young man and of his love and passion as a young youth pastor to reach a new generation for Jesus Christ. A couple of young men from Banks’ youth group will share the impact its had on their lives.