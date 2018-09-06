For the fourth time, area children will be invited to be philanthropists.
The opportunity comes in the form of a grant provided by the Fremont Area Community Foundation as part of its annual Youth Philanthropy Contest.
The Youth Philanthropy Contest invites kids from ages K through 12 to submit applications for funding that would allow them to carry out a philanthropic project of their choice. This is the fourth time that the Foundation has done the contest, and the second year in a row. It was originally planned to run every other year, but is now an annual event.
“We encourage kids to bring us their best idea for how they can make a positive impact in their community,” said Melissa Diers, Fremont Area Community Foundation executive director. “It’s really an introduction to the world of philanthropy, and the concept of the importance of giving back to one’s community.”
The contest had yielded 22 projects, involving 285 youths, with some projects being born from one or two kids, others involving small groups of kids, and even more that have involved entire schools. Participants have come from outside the immediate Fremont area as well.
Project ideas have varied. Most recently, a group of kids at the Hope Center got funding for a project to help build and paint a new shed to store sports equipment. One Fremont High School Senior, Anya Morosov, brought the “Music and Memory Program” to the Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, providing iPods filled with the favorite songs of residents who were struggling with memory loss.
The Trinity and Bergan School Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Club built “Stem Kits” for kids at Fremont’s Care Corps. And at Wisner-Pilger, students created a “Serenity Garden” in memory of tornadoes that affected the area.
“There are so many wonderful projects that have been born from this contest,” Diers said.
Information on applying can be found at www.facfoundation.org. Applications can be submitted now, with the deadline being Oct. 19.
There is also a pre-application that can be submitted on Oct. 10. That application is meant for area youths who want to submit an idea, but who aren’t sure if it the idea will fit eligibility requirements for the grant. With the pre-application, they can outline the idea and see if it fits into the Foundation’s criteria before putting in the time to submitting a full application.
“In the application, there’s inspiration for ideas,” Diers said. “On our website, there’s all kinds of examples of what kids have done and the impact that they’ve made.”
A committee will review all of the applications, and on Nov. 1, all of the youth who have applied will have to present their ideas to the committee.
The decisions will be made shortly after that, Diers said.
Funding for projects has ranged from $250 to $1,000, Diers said. And a vast majority of applications have been selected.
“The majority of projects that come to us—they’re well thought out, they’re well planned, and the kids do a great job of presenting their ideas,” Diers said. “Lots of times they’ll make videos, or they’ll make prototypes if their project is about creating something.”
Once selected, youths will have nine months to complete their project.
Last year’s application process yielded 11 projects.