Youth services librarian looks to the future

You’d expect to see Justine Ridder at Keene Memorial Library. That’s where she’s been serving as children’s librarian since August.

You might not expect to see her at the Fremont Fire Station or in a park or local business.

But with the pending library expansion – along with Ridder’s outside-the-building thinking – you might start seeing her at work with children in a variety of settings.

Ridder is familiar with the Fremont area. She and her husband, Anthony, are from West Point, where they began dating in high school. He went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She went to the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where she earned an undergraduate degree in library science in 2014.

After earning her undergraduate degree, Ridder worked part time in the Elkhorn branch of Omaha Public Library, the Council Bluffs Public Library and the Ralston Baright Library.

“I got a lot of experience working in lots of different communities,” Ridder said.

She earned her master’s degree in library and information science degree online from the University of Missouri in 2020.

Ridder became full-time youth services librarian and assistant director at the Ralston library in 2016 and was there until she began her job in Fremont.

“I loved Ralston. I loved the community. I loved the library, but my husband and I decided to move back home to West Point, because we’ve got two little kiddos now, so we knew we wanted to get back to grandmas and grandpas,” she said.

The Ridders have a daughter, Rori, 2, and a son, August, 1. The Ridders live in West Point and Justine commutes to Fremont.

Ridder has been enjoying her time in Fremont.

“I’ve been having a lot of fun, connecting with the schools with outreach,” she said. “Outreach is something I’m passionate about, making sure that people realize that libraries aren’t just four walls.”

Ridder also knows the library is more than books on shelves. It has online resources such as ebooks and audiobooks and all the databases, which people can access anywhere.

“I love doing programs outside the library,” she said.

In October, Ridder conducted a Storytime at the fire station, during which FFD Chief Todd Bernt and Jason Shreck, firefighter-paramedic, also read stories. Children who went to the fire station were able to learn about fire safety.

Ridder said books provide a way for parents to have conversations with children. She hopes parents attending the Storytime later talked with their children about what they’d do if a fire occurred in their home.

These days, Ridder provides Storytime at four different elementary schools once a month.

She said having Storytime at the schools helps students become more comfortable around her and excited to visit the library.

“They have someone they feel comfortable talking to when they are here,” she said.

Ridder knows it’s important for kids to come to the library.

That’s especially true during the summer, when kids can lose academic skills or have a decline in reading ability when school isn’t in session.

“There are tons of statistics that show kids, who don’t read or actively try to learn during the summer, lose up to two months of things they’ve learned in the previous school year,” she said. “Reading helps them keep their brains working so they don’t lose so much.”

Besides conducting Storytime, Ridder has been involved in the community in other ways.

She took part in the downtown Halloween Hysteria and Christmas Walk. She looks forward to participating in the John C. Fremont Days Festival.

As children’s librarian, she’s also been ordering new books and weeding out those which are outdated or in disrepair.

She continues to plan Storytime, book clubs and special events such as the recent Crafternoon, attended by about 100 people.

Ridder has help with her endeavors.

“I have some great children’s youth assistants,” she said.

Ridder said it make her heart happy when children don’t want to leave the library.

She’s even seen children cry when they’ve had to leave.

“Parents obviously don’t love that, but it shows how much the kids love being here, reading books or playing on the computers or coming to the programs, and they don’t want to leave,” she said. “I love that they want to stay and soak up as much as they can in the library.”

Ridder knows how to console kids who don’t want to leave.

“I usually give them goodbye stickers and try to end it on a happy note,” she said, adding that she lets them know they’ll be able to come back.

This summer, the library expansion project is slated to start. The library will make a temporary move to Fremont City Auditorium.

“We might not be able to do Storytime at the library like we’re used to,” she said.

Yet that’s when Ridder looks forward to providing Storytime at parks and different businesses to keep kids engaged in reading and excited about books.

Ridder said those who’d like to have Storytime at their business are invited to email her at justine.ridder@fremontne.gov or call her at the library at 402-727-2694.

“I’ve done Storytimes in bowling alleys, movie theaters, ice cream shops, a climbing gym,” she said.

And wherever she goes, Ridder plan to continue helping children gain a love for reading.

