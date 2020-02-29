Zoe tour to offer opportunities

Amy Spies remembers the campfire.
Last year, she and members of the Zoe performance group stayed at a Lutheran Bible camp during their tour.
The group of seventh and eighth-graders was invited to a campfire worship event with other students who were the same age.
“It was really cool, because we got to worship with them,” Spies said. “We got to sing for them.”
The campers would learn what Zoe participants do and the message they share.
Now, Spies looks forward to another Zoe trip.
Spies is director of worship arts at First Lutheran Church in Fremont.
Since 1999, the church has hosted the Christian music and drama ministry for seventh and eighth-grade students. The opportunity is open to kids throughout the Fremont community.
Registration has begun for the 2020 tour during which youth present a show that focuses on a Christian theme. There are no auditions and participants need not have a drama or music experience.
“You just have to want to come and grow in your faith and have fun doing it,” Spies said.
The cost is $130 per participant and scholarships are available.
“We feel like this is a real ministry – not only for the people who get to hear the message but for the kids who are involved,” Spies said. “We don’t want any child to be turned away based on cost.”
An average of 25 to 30 students participate each year in a program that benefits teens in many ways.
“It’s a great group for that seventh- and eighth-grade age group,” Spies said. “They not only get to experience the music and drama, but it’s a safe place for them to explore those gifts and explore their faith.”
With Zoe, the youth have an opportunity to make friends and interact with mentors.
“There’s a lot of growth that happens and it’s a special thing to be able to watch a child grow in their faith like that,” Spies said.
This year, the show’s theme is “Who You Say I Am.”
“It’s talking about who God says we are even when we don’t feel worthy or we’re not sure about our faith,” Spies said. “God says we are a child of God. That’s what we have to remember.”
Rehearsals start at the end of March. Participants meet once or twice a week through June. They take a weekend tour to present their show and message to the wider community.
“It’s always a fun trip, because the kids get to not only explore their own faith journeys and find things out about themselves that maybe they didn’t know before, but they really get to see the impact of the message that they’re sharing with the people they interact with on the tour,” Spies said.
This year, the tour is planned from June 13-15 with participants expected to go to the Okoboji, Iowa, area. The cost for the trip covers music packages, T-shirts and the cost to rent the bus.
Future plans are to continue this ministry.
“The Fremont community has been so supportive over the years of both Zoe and Spoudazo (which is for older students),” Spies said, adding, “Future plans for Zoe are to try and get some more boys involved again. The last few years, it’s been girls and we’d really like to encourage the boys to give it a try as well.”
In the meantime, Spies treasures memories of experiences at the Lutheran Bible camp.
“It was really neat to see a whole camp full of seventh and eighth- graders who were there for the same reasons and supporting one another,” she said.
Registration packets are available at the church or online at www.flcfremont.org under the events tab. Those interested also may call the church at 402-721-2959 and talk to Spies.