Zoe tour to offer opportunities

“We feel like this is a real ministry – not only for the people who get to hear the message but for the kids who are involved,” Spies said. “We don’t want any child to be turned away based on cost.”

An average of 25 to 30 students participate each year in a program that benefits teens in many ways.

“It’s a great group for that seventh- and eighth-grade age group,” Spies said. “They not only get to experience the music and drama, but it’s a safe place for them to explore those gifts and explore their faith.”

With Zoe, the youth have an opportunity to make friends and interact with mentors.

“There’s a lot of growth that happens and it’s a special thing to be able to watch a child grow in their faith like that,” Spies said.

This year, the show’s theme is “Who You Say I Am.”

“It’s talking about who God says we are even when we don’t feel worthy or we’re not sure about our faith,” Spies said. “God says we are a child of God. That’s what we have to remember.”

Rehearsals start at the end of March. Participants meet once or twice a week through June. They take a weekend tour to present their show and message to the wider community.