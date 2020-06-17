Z's Bar and Grill in Scribner to host 'Grab and Go' meal event

Z’s Bar and Grill in Scribner will distribute 100 “Grab and Go” meals from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday.
The event, sponsored by the Fremont Area Food Security Task Force, is the fourth of its kind. The “Grab and Go” concept was created by the Greater Fremont Development Council. Events have taken place in Fremont and North Bend.
GFDC Director of Quality of Life Kelly Gentrup said the three events have provided more than 600 meals to residents across Dodge County.
“Overall, they were very pleased about the success of these events,” she said in an email.
Gentrup said food security has been a top priority for families throughout the pandemic. In a recent Fremont Area COVID-19 task force meeting, Gentrup said a Scribner resident said there is a strong need to provide meals to families in the area.
“That was a great starting point for our committee,” she said. “We reached out to Z’s Bar and Grill in Scribner, who was very interested in accommodating our request to have this event at their restaurant.”
The event helps on two fronts: it will feed families across the area and will also bring business to a local restaurant.
“We get to provide up to 100 meals for families who need it and help a restaurant who had only been able to provide carry-out to area residents for many months,” she said. “It’s a win-win opportunity for our group.”
Melissa Diers, the executive director of the Fremont Area Community Foundation, said the goal of the task force is to address food security across the greater Fremont area in light of the pandemic.
“With families furloughed from jobs and often times continuing to practice good social distancing, food access has become an issue for lots of families for the first time,” she said.
Diers said collaboration with community partners will be important as the program continues to expand across Dodge County.
“We are going to rely on community partners in Scribner, North Bend and Hooper to spread the word about Grab and Go meals in those towns in the coming weeks,” she said. “
She said schedules are still being put together for future “Grab and Go” events, but Diers said more events are on the way.
“Once we have that prepared, we’ll be distributing information about those activities in the weeks prior,” she said.
Gentrup said the hope is to expand the event into a summer program that rotates between Scribner, North Bend, Hooper and Fremont.
“Our hope is to have a ‘Grab and Go’ event each week throughout the summer before school starts again,” she said. “We are still in the planning stages, but will share more once the program is finalized.”
Continuing to provide an alternative food source to communities across Dodge County remains paramount for the task force. Gentrup said that, although guidelines may be loosening across the state, there is still an increase of cases being recorded.
“Also, there are still individuals who are without work and collecting unemployment,” she said. “We want to be able to provide options for these families to ensure they have something to eat.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.