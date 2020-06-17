Z's Bar and Grill in Scribner to host 'Grab and Go' meal event

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Z’s Bar and Grill in Scribner will distribute 100 “Grab and Go” meals from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday.

The event, sponsored by the Fremont Area Food Security Task Force, is the fourth of its kind. The “Grab and Go” concept was created by the Greater Fremont Development Council. Events have taken place in Fremont and North Bend.

GFDC Director of Quality of Life Kelly Gentrup said the three events have provided more than 600 meals to residents across Dodge County.

“Overall, they were very pleased about the success of these events,” she said in an email.

Gentrup said food security has been a top priority for families throughout the pandemic. In a recent Fremont Area COVID-19 task force meeting, Gentrup said a Scribner resident said there is a strong need to provide meals to families in the area.

“That was a great starting point for our committee,” she said. “We reached out to Z’s Bar and Grill in Scribner, who was very interested in accommodating our request to have this event at their restaurant.”

The event helps on two fronts: it will feed families across the area and will also bring business to a local restaurant.