Lori Schmidt-Lathrop: Fremont City Council Ward 4 Q&A

Editor’s note: This is the final two sets of 2022 general election candidate Q&A’s. You can find all candidate Q&A’s online at fremonttribune.com. There are two candidates for Fremont City Council Ward 3: Mark Jensen and Emily Sutei. Sutej did not return answers before presstime. There are two candidates for Fremont City Council Ward 4: Lori Schmidt-Lathrop and Brad Yerger. Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Dodge County?

Answer: I was born and raised in Minnesota. After college I was employed as a payroll department manager for an accounting firm in southern Minnesota.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: My husband Jim Lathrop and I have been happily married for 20 years. Our blended family consists of four children and three granddaughters with number four due to arrive next month.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I have been employed as office manager/property manager for Pebley, Inc. for almost 27 years. This position has provided the opportunity to work with many business owners and bankers in Fremont. I have also worked with the Fremont Housing Agency, Care Corps and Life House to find adequate housing for citizens of Fremont.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: Fremont has been good to me as long as I’ve lived and worked here. I decided it is my turn to give back to our great community! So, here I am, running for city council.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: Prior to moving to Nebraska, I was involved in Jaycees and won various awards through the years. Arriving in Fremont, I was primarily involved in my kids’ activities by volunteering in the classroom and at school activities. Much of our time was spent at the Fremont Family YMCA where I was volunteer of the month. I’ve also been and continue to be a very involved member of First Lutheran Church in various capacities since coming to town.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I feel that my time on the Fremont Planning Commission as well as being chair of the Board of Adjustment has prepared me for a seat on city council. After all, both Mayor Spellerberg and Mayor Getzschman appointed me to the planning commission. My time in Fremont and attendance of council meetings has also opened by eyes to what Fremont needs.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Dodge County (if running for city council the top two issues in Fremont) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: As the city of Fremont continues to grow, we need to address the necessity of increased services including the police force and fire department. Until I further research both of these areas, I’m not able to offer an answer at this time. Furthermore, traffic issues and safety issues need to be addressed.

Q: What’s one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: I hope to make an impression on the council by offering a more cooperative approach as a city council member. By collaborating with other council members, staff members and others presenting at the meetings, I think more can be accomplished.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: One of the most adventurous things I’ve done is jet skiing on the ocean.