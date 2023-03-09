A Dodge County man was arrested on Tuesday, March 7, after sheriff’s officials received a report of allegation of severe animal neglect.

When Dodge County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene of alleged abuse on County Road S, west of Fremont, officials stated in a press release that deputies found more than 20 dogs in “distress and neglected” conditions.

According to the press release, Ortillo Magana-Magana, 58, of Fremont, was arrested and charged with suspicion of animal neglect resulting in death as well as 23 counts of suspicion of animal neglect or cruelly mistreat(ed) animals.

Magana-Magana was booked into the Saunders County Jail on Tuesday, March 7, and bonded out of jail on Wednesday, March 8, after paying $10,000 – or 10% of his $100,000 bond – sheriff’s officials said in a telephone interview.

Sheriff’s officials secured a search warrant for the property after arriving on scene, and after obtaining the warrant entered the property where – officials alleged – they found one dead dog and 23 other dogs that were reportedly, “severely malnourished, neglected and without proper care.”

Representatives from the Dodge County Humane Society were called to the scene to assist, and provided care and veterinary assistance to the 23 living dogs, who were described as now “receiving proper care and nutrition.”