A man killed in a one-vehicle accident during which he rammed a cow before hitting a tree on Friday, April 14 has been identified by authorities.

Saunders County Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg issued a press release identifying the deceased driver as Terel L. Johnson, 48, of Lincoln.

The accident was reported by a passing motorist at about 5:14 a.m., April 14, on Nebraska Highway 79, in between Saunders County roads E and F, about 3 miles north of the community of Valparaiso. Officials do not know what time the accident happened.

"During the investigation of the accident, it was determined that sometime prior to 5:14 a.m. a 2006 Buick Rendezvous driven by Terel L. Johnson had been traveling northbound on Highway 79 when he struck a cow in the roadway. After striking the cow, the Buick left the roadway then impacted a tree," Lichtenberg stated in a press release. "Johnson, who was alone in the vehicle, was declared deceased at the scene. Next of kin have been notified and the investigation is still ongoing."

Any possible witnesses to the incident or others with information are asked to telephone the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office at 402-443-1000.