A celebration of life service for Margaret Buswell was held Aug. 13, 2023, at Evangelical Free Church in Oakland. A private family burial was held in Oakland Cemetery. The 80-year-old Oakland woman passed away in Oakland on Aug. 9, 2023.

Margaret was born October 17, 1942, in Bellevue to Irene (Stewart) and Melvin Holmes. On May 2, 1964, she entered a lifelong commitment of marriage with Larry Dean Buswell in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Margaret’s life was defined by her role as a loving mother and grandmother. She loved them like Jesus and she left her mark on their lives. Margaret’s legacy of love for people continued throughout her life. She was quick to welcome a stranger to any setting, was eager to listen and would express genuine care for people.

Throughout life she went on many adventures and shared her time and energies with hundreds of people. In high school, she won Miss Melody and used her love of music to be an accomplished accordion, saxophone and piano player. Her love of fine arts led to her judging high school speech and one-act plays as an adult. She traveled to Zambia, Africa with Gospelink ministries twice and spent time working with native Christian ministries. She volunteered for years at the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Omaha caring for and loving women in difficult situations. She was a longtime supporter of the Oakland-Craig Knights and missed very few activities. She began substitute teaching in the area around the year 2000 and loved her time at Oakland-Craig, but Omaha Nation and Walthill Schools had a special place in her heart. She loved engaging with the students and getting to know them.

She was preceded in death by her parents and older brother, Don.

Margaret leaves behind her husband Larry; daughter, Sandy (Ben) Pearson and four grandchildren: Camden (Kora), Makenna, Miles and Mason; son, Jim; brother, Bob (Donna) Holmes; sister, Carol (Dennis) Butte; nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Memorials are suggested to Oakland-Craig School Foundation, 309 N Davis Ave., Oakland, NE 68045 www.ocknights.org; or Abide Omaha, 3223 N 45th Street, Omaha, NE 68104 www.abideomaha.org

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.