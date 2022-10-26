Mark Jensen: Fremont City Council Ward 3 Q&A

Questions: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Dodge County?

Answer: My parents are both from farming communities in northern Dodge County. I was born in Omaha but raised in Fremont. My wife and I have lived in Ward 3 in Fremont for the last 25 years.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: My wife Deb and I have been married for 45 years. We have three children—two sons and a daughter. Between blood, marriage and other circumstances we have many people that know us as grandma and grandpa. We are also blessed with one great-grandson.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: My only current employment at this time is as Fremont City Council Ward 3 representative. I retired from Cargill Meat Solutions Schuyler facility after a 40-year career. My last position there was as a production supervisor.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I have always had an interest in local government and my retirement afforded me the opportunity to pursue that interest. In recent years, Fremont has faced some dynamic challenges as well as some dynamic opportunities and I expect that will continue into our future. My single goal for this office is to help the decision-making process move Fremont forward in the best possible way for every part of our community.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: Besides my work on city council, my son and daughter-in-law own a small business here in Fremont — Jensen Technology/Kelly’s Craft Room. I am also a long-time blood donor. I recently received my 3-gallon pin for donations.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: As a supervisor at a large processing facility, it was my responsibility to make decisions factoring in all aspects of concern—employee safety, food safety, animal welfare, production goals, government regulations, maintenance issues, water treatment, et al. Helping the city move forward has similar challenges in that there are many, many aspects of concern that must be considered if one is truly interested in the best possible use and management of public resources for Fremont.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Dodge County (if running for city council the top two issues in Fremont) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: #1. Flood mitigation—After the historic flooding here in 2019, Fremont has more control of some of the water control assets than was true then. Our Joint Water Management Board is looking into some projects to make significant improvements in our ability to manage high water events. Those projects will be very expensive. I support using Fremont’s portion of Federal ARPA funds toward our share of those expenses.

#2. Police station—Our police station was inadequate when I was first elected to council and has only gotten worse. We need to address this issue sooner rather than later. I do not support any specific plan at this time, but will totally support whatever project the experts determine makes the best sense for Fremont moving into the future.

Q: What’s one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: Making information more easily accessible to the public. That may require a broader social media presence. Fewer people rely on newspaper and local radio (unfortunately) and we need to meet the people where they are, at least to some degree.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: Float plane fly in fishing in northern Ontario.