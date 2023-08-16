What if time is on my side?

I cast time as the villain in my story as I look back at my life and, with a sigh, declare that it has been a thief.

But time isn’t to blame. It isn’t the thief.

Maybe my cell phone is or my to-do list is the thief. Is it my poor stewardship of time or my discontentment that steals this away.

Perhaps it’s my obsession with work, my ill-informed idea of success; or my fixation on the past and how things used to be.

Possibly my enslavement to all the things that don’t truly matter—the things that don’t give life are the little hooligans.

So maybe time is actually a gift, and the way in which I’ve managed it has been the villain, the thief.

It could be that it’s not too late at all, maybe there’s still enough time.

Enough time to steward it well. Time to learn to be intentional with my moments and to learn that the time I enjoy wasting isn’t wasted at all.

Enough time to learn that I’m the one who chooses how I spend it; by embracing the fact that it is my greatest asset, my most valuable resource.

It’s time to open my eyes, look up and to see all the ways in which this gift is well spent.