Micki Gilfry -- Dodge County clerk candidate

Editor’s note: This is the fourth set of 2022 general election candidate Q&A’s. You can find these in print the next two weeks, with new candidates running each day, or online at fremonttribune.com. There are two candidates for Dodge County clerk: James M. Dake and Micki Gilfry. The Tribune did not recieve anwers from Dake before the press deadline. Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Dodge County?

Answer: I was born in David City, Nebraska, I have been in Dodge County for the past 50 years.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family.

A: My parents, Harold and Cheryl DeWispelare, moved to Fremont about 50 years ago so that my dad could open up High Performance Harry’s. My mom worked with my dad for many years before starting work at Hormel, which is where she retired.

I have two children — Nathan and Jordan — who both live in Fremont. I have two sisters: Shelley who lives in Springfield, Missouri; and Tracey who lives in Bellevue, Nebraska.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: Deputy Dodge County clerk, accounts payables and payroll clerk.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: Fred Mytty, the current County Clerk, after 48 years has decided to retire. After working alongside Fred for the past 40 years and learning everything I know from him, I feel like I am the best qualified to take over the position of county clerk. I know the daily tasks associated with running the office effectively and have worked in some capacity, with every aspect of the positions, associated with the clerk’s office.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I currently serve on the Dodge County Safety Committee, and have served for the past 26 years, I coordinate the Dodge County Blood Drive for the American Red Cross.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I have worked in the county clerk’s office for 40 years, I have knowledge of the daily tasks associated with the office and have worked every aspect of the office in some capacity. Currently serving as the Deputy County Clerk, I feel I am the most qualified and best choice to continue to keep the office running smoothly and efficiently.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Dodge County (if running for city council the top two issues in Fremont) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: I don’t see any major issues in Dodge County, the clerk’s office is secretary to the Board of Supervisors and they are the ones in charge of making policy and decisions. I believe they do a great job of making sure the citizens of Dodge County are taken care of. They are conscious of spending and keeping the levy down. I will do anything I can to help keep Dodge County financially fit.

Q: What’s one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: The County Board of Supervisors do a good job of being transparent on the policies and decisions that are being made and they also keep in mind how anything they pass will affect their constituents. I feel at the county level things are running smoothly.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: Running for office. I am not normally one that chooses the spotlight, but I truly believe my knowledge, experience and rapport with other current county officials is needed to continue running the office effectively.