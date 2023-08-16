One of the largest truck shows in the region drew over 2,000 people to the Burt County Fairgrounds Aug. 4 and 5.

The Midwest Classic was held in Oakland for the second time this year. Event organizer Brock Gadberry said the show likely will be back.

He said the event started in 2020 after the COVID pandemic shut down a truck show held in David City.

“We didn’t want to stop, so we decided to have our own” Gadberry said.

He said he’s planned similar events before, and he’s a driver himself, so the decision was made to organize a show.

The first two were held at a drag strip near Pacific Junction, Iowa. The show quickly outgrew facilities there and a new site was sought. A considerable amount of research led Gadberry to the fairgrounds.

“We really like it here,” he said. “There’s more room and we like the small-town feel.”

He said being in a smaller town lets the show have more of an impact in that town.

The show drew roughly 130 semis to the fairgrounds and upwards of 2,000 spectators.

“We started parking trucks on Thursday and the last one came Saturday morning,” Gadberry said. “We had over 125 registered and there are always a few who slip in there without registering.”

The event is like a car show, but bigger. Drivers polish up their rigs and bring them in to show off. The difference, Gadberry said, “is each of these trucks is a working truck. Every one of them is on the road for 3,000 to 4.000 miles every week.”

Live music and a fireworks show were part of the attractions on Friday night. Saturday saw a variety of awards presented to drivers in several classes as well as winners chosen in a number of raffles.

The show also serves as a fundraiser for area causes. Chief among them is the Kroy Vandenburg Memorial Scholarship. Named for a David City youth who passed away from a rare brain condition, a fund provides for students pursuing a career in the technical trades. Gadberry said eight generally are given out in Butler County schools and scholarship funding also will be available here.

The money comes from truck registrations, sponsorships and event sales, such as T-shirts.

This year, the show raised approximately $10,000 for the fund. The show also has contributed in the past to local charities including homes for veterans and local VFW and American Legion posts.