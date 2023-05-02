The City of Fremont has closed Military Avenue at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue for a sewer line repair project, with work beginning on May 1.

Large “road closed” signs are placed at several intersections along Military Avenue to the east and west of the closed intersection. Drivers are advised to seek detours around the intersection during the project.

On Tuesday, May 2, workers from the Fremont Department of Utilities were on the site, using large machinery and backhoes to dig under the street pavement to get to the areas of sewer line that will be replaced.

According to city officials, the work is expected to continue through an undetermined date in June as the sanitary sewer line underneath Military Avenue is replaced.

The project is about 150 feet east of the intersection of Bell Street and Military Avenue.

“The work will be completed in phases. The first phase will require the closure of the intersection of Lincoln and Military. Once work has progressed and the intersection is reopened, there will be a full closure of Military Avenue from just west of Lincoln Avenue to Hancock Street,” city officials stated in a press release in April. “Following that phase, Military Avenue will be closed from Hancock Street to just east of Bell Street to complete the project. Local access to residences along the route will be made available.”

NDOT project

updates announcedOfficials with the Nebraska Department of Transportation announced several project updates in the last week that affect Fremont and Dodge County drivers.

The Fremont Southeast Beltway opening was delayed from Monday, May 1, until Tuesday, May 2.

“Traffic will have access to Downing Street via the eastbound and westbound lanes of the newly constructed Fremont Southeast Beltway,” NDOT officials stated in a press release. “The access is part of the three phased opening of the Fremont Southeast Beltway.”

In another press release, NDOT officials announced traffic flow changes will begin Wednesday, May 3, at the existing two way/four lane sections of U.S. Highway 77 in both the northbound and southbound lanes, immediately south of the Platte River Bridge to the area immediately north of Ridgeland Avenue in Fremont.

The area, “will be reduced to two way/two lane traffic to accommodate the tie-in of the new Fremont Southeast Beltway to the north end of the Platte River Bridge and the future south end of Broad Street.”

“The portion being constructed is part of the three phased opening of The Fremont Southeast Beltway,” NDOT officials stated in the press release.

U.S. Hwy 30 closures planned

Mick Jacobs with the Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced road closures and openings due to the ongoing pavement project on U.S. Highway 30 between Fremont and North Bend.

County Road 116 (between County Roads S and T) reopened on Tuesday. County Road 15B and County Road 18, also between County Roads S & T, are now closed.

These closures are necessary to allow for the completion of the subgrade stabilization for this intersection and is expected to last two weeks.

County Roads 13, 16, and 18 are temporarily closed between county Roads S and T.

This work is weather dependent and the start and end times may need to be adjusted due to weather.

- News Clerk Tammy Greunke contributed to this report.