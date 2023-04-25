The City of Fremont has begun 2023 road improvement projects, kicking off what is expected to a busy repair and work season on Monday, April 24.

The work plans include sewer line repairs on Military Avenue starting on Monday, May 1, during which there will be assorted closures of intersections and traffic delays, city officials said.

On Monday, April 24, workers with both the city and J & F Contract Partners, LLC, started the first phase of the 2023 pavement rehabilitation projects, working on 20th Street from Broad Street to Park Avenue.

“Traffic flow will be affected and access may be impaired during construction, crews will do their best to keep inconveniences to a minimum,” said city spokesperson Angie Olson in a press release.

Another project — to replace sanitary sewer lines — is expected to begin on Monday, May 1, city officials stated in a press release.

The work will be for sewer lines underneath Military Avenue, “from the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Military Avenue to roughly 150 feet east of the intersection of Bell Street and Military Avenue,” officials stated in the release.

“The work will be completed in phases. The first phase will require the closure of the intersection of Lincoln and Military. Once work has progressed and the intersection is reopened, there will be a full closure of Military Avenue from just west of Lincoln Avenue to Hancock Street,” Olson stated in the press release. “Following that phase, Military Avenue will be closed from Hancock Street to just east of Bell Street to complete the project. Local access to residences along the route will be made available.”

“Vehicular traffic should adjust their routes accordingly to avoid the construction area,” she added in the release. “The preferred route for those traveling east of Lincoln Avenue is East 16th Street or East First Street.”