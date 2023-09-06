A celebration of the life of Milrae Kruse Seaman, 91, was held Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Ozark, Alabama. Burial will be in Tekamah Cemetery at a later date. The former Tekamah woman, Mrs. Milrae Jean Johnson Kruse Seaman, a resident of passed away peacefully Aug. 26, 2023, at Flowers Hospital surrounded by her family.

Milrae Jean was born Aug. 6, 1932, in Minden to the late Alfred O. and Matilda (Jensen) Johnson. She was the youngest of four children, joining Kenneth, Mabel (Unsinn) and Lester. During her high school years, she met Carl Kruse who was eight years her senior. He was a World War II veteran and the postmaster in Hildreth. They were married on Sept. 18, 1949. To their marriage were born four children, Randell, Roxann, Rodney and Russell.

She was active in the VFW Auxiliary and, while living in Tekamah at the age of 31, was president for the State of Nebraska during 1964-65. Following Carl’s death in 1979, Milrae moved from Tekamah to North Hollywood, California, where her sister, Mabel, lived. Milrae worked as secretary to Dr. Khalil Seyrafi, who was instrumental in the research and development of night vision goggle technology which is used world-wide by aviators and ground personnel. Milrae was responsible for typing, editing, and publishing his books all while managing his apartment buildings.

She met and married Paul Seaman of Reseda, California, in 1984. They enjoyed traveling the world and visiting family and friends. She was involved with the VFW, DAV, and Loyal Order of the Moose, where she became Senior Regent for the California area. Following Paul’s death in 2000, Milrae moved to Ozark, Alabama, in 2002 and started the final chapter of her life. She enjoyed watching her Alabama grandsons grow up even if she didn’t understand soccer. She made many trips to Seattle and Dallas to see her family. She became active in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church as secretary and regular member. She worked with Caring Hands, Hospice, and the Retired Officers Wives Association on Fort Rucker.

Milrae loved to crochet. Through her talented hands she has touched thousands, if not tens of thousands, of people with afghans, baby afghans, bedspreads, booties, scarves, hats, scrubbies, pins, table doilies and even a wedding dress for her daughter Roxann.

Serving as pallbearers were Douglas Kruse, Ethan Kruse and Cody Kruse. Honorary pallbearers were Ryan Kruse, Stephen Kruse, Cameron Gates and Jeremy Fishman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Kruse; her second husband, Paul Seaman; her son, Rodney Kruse; and a grandson, Michael Carl Pishnick.

She is survived by one daughter, Roxann (Michael) Pishnick of Austin, Texas; two sons, Randell (Vicki) Kruse of Seattle, Washington; and Russell (Roxanne) Kruse of Pensacola, Florida; eight grandchildren, Alicia, Kristi, Meagan, Ryan, Douglas, Stephen, Ethan, and Cody; and six great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law Joyce Johnson of Omaha.

