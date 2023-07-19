Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen visited Fremont on Tuesday, July 18, touting the collaboration of local officials, businesses and others that led to the completion of the U.S. Highway 77-Fremont Southeast Beltway project.

The new freeway segment south of the city connects U.S. Highway 77 south of Fremont to U.S. Highway 275 on the east side of the city. The bypass recently opened and, according to city officials, has already led to a reduction of semi-tractor trailer traffic through downtown Fremont.

Fresh off an economic visit to Vietnam, Pillen compared Nebraska to the Southeast Asian country, saying the people of the nation are very similar to Nebraskans, but a big difference is Vietnam lacks highway infrastructure needed to grow its economy.

“My point would be, one thing (Vietnam) doesn’t have is infrastructure. Infrastructure is a really, really big deal. This project is so critical to Fremont, so critical to the growing of Costco, so critical to the growing of Wholestone,” Pillen said. “Wholestone is going to have 300 trucks coming in every day … an extraordinary amount of activity. So, people are really, really excited about this project."

Pillen also expressed his gratitude to what he said was an, “everybody in” level of collaboration and cooperation between local and state government, as well as the business community, that made the project go smoothly, quickly and be completed faster than expected.

“The other thing that was so important was, everybody was in. Everybody was all on the same team to make sure we got this project finished. It is really going to be an extraordinary hub,” Pillen added.

“When you think of the City of Fremont, and you think about the four lane roads of U.S. Highway 30 and U.S. Highway 275 — hopefully we can get that sped up — the future for Fremont is absolutely extraordinary. It is really a privilege for me to be here, and Fremont is an incredible community. I commend everybody.”

Construction of the $62 million project began in July 2020 and was finished in May, with traffic cruising on the bypass in June. Graham Construction was the sole contractor on the project, and the firm utilized local supply companies and workers on the three-year effort.

Joining Pillen at Tuesday’s ceremony were numerous elected officials and business executives who were involved in the project, including Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg, Nebraska Department of Transportation Director Vicki Kramer, State Sen. Lynne Walz (Fremont) as well as Jessica Kolterman of Lincoln Premium Poultry and Dave Rexin, the construction manager for Graham Construction.

The Fremont Southeast Beltway is a 3.2-mile segment of four-lane highway that connects U.S. Highway 77 to U.S. Highway 275 to the east. The section of new highway was designed to help reduce heavy truck traffic through the city center of Fremont, replacing the route directly through the city’s downtown on Broad Street.

Several massive agricultural facilities — including Costco’s chicken slaughterhouse and processing plant, Lincoln Premium Poultry, and pork processing facility, Wholestone Farms — are based on the south side of the city, and receive hundreds of big-rig trucks per day carrying chickens and hogs.

Kolterman told the audience that she had been involved with both the development and construction of the LPP facility as well as planning the new Fremont Southeast Beltway since 2016, and was thrilled to see the project completed.

“I had been tasked by (former) Gov. (Pete) Ricketts to help LPP and the Costco team navigate the next steps. Because of the relationships and partnerships we have (in small towns), we can get things done,” Kolterman explained. “It quickly became evident that in Fremont, this is a place for collaboration and partnership with a lot of people who are committed to growth.”

Among the officials Kolterman credited with the beltway’s completion were Dodge County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Missel, Ricketts and former Fremont Mayor Scott Getzschman.

“The community came together to petition the state to move this project (timeline) up. That change has allowed us to move product in and out of our facility without the encumbrance of being locked in by railroads, has provided a more consistent and even flow of traffic for our team members and our livestock, but also has lessened the transportation burden on the whole region," she added. "It benefits the entire community. There were so many people who made this a reality starting seven years ago, and they are all to be commended.”

With the opening of the Fremont Southeast Beltway, the City of Fremont regained control and jurisdiction over a more than 3-mile section of the old U.S. Highway 77 that included the north-south corridor of Broad Street.

City officials have plans to either stop or significantly reduce heavy truck traffic on the former highway, with plans currently being devised on how to reduce that type of semi-tractor trailer traffic on Broad Street from Military Avenue to 23rd Street.

Spellerberg, who was elected mayor in 2020 as the beltway project was under construction, said he is elated that the crucial connector was now open for traffic. He also noted that Fremont’s future is in front of the community, and economic growth is surging.

“It is a tremendous, historic day. I want to thank the whole LPP and Costco team … your leadership and perseverance have gotten us here today. Costco and Lincoln Premium Poultry have been model corporate citizens, and the Southeast Beltway is an example of that,” Spellerberg said, while also thanking Pillen and officials from NDOT.

“This official ceremony today represents a great achievement toward improving Nebraska’s infrastructure and ensuring the safety and economic growth of Fremont,” he added. “We do have a bright future here. This historic project today would not have happened without the collaboration and support of so many organizations and individuals in this community. This was a huge example of a public-private partnership. Today’s groundbreaking does mark a milestone for our community in connecting the surrounding community. This is your Southeast Beltway.”