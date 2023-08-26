U.S. Rep. Mike Flood (R-1st District) came to Fremont on Tuesday, Aug. 22, visiting with local elected leaders and other officials as part of tour of communities in his district.

Flood sat down with the Tribune to discuss several topics, including his belief that, “Fremont is on fire … this town is very exciting.” Flood, who won election to Congress via a special election in 2022, also talked about the U.S. economy and spending under the President Joseph Biden administration, his worries about China’s growing world influence and farmers in the Cornhusker state.

According to his online biography, Flood — a Norfolk native — “has dedicated his life to advancing conservative values, growing Nebraska's rural communities and creating jobs.”

Before his political career began in 2005, Flood was a radio station staffer in high school. He later graduated from Notre Dame and attended law school at the University of Nebraska.

“In 1999, he founded Flood Communications and grew the company from one Norfolk radio station, US92, into a statewide media network,” his biography page states. “News Channel Nebraska and Flood Communications radio stations deliver content important to rural communities, including local news and weather, high school sports, morning Mass and local entertainment. Mike has created hundreds of Nebraska jobs.”

Flood was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2005, and was selected as Speaker of the Legislature in 2007 becoming the youngest person to ever hold the position.

QUESTION: What was the main focus of your meetings today with Fremont’s elected leaders and other government officials?

FLOOD: “Fremont is on fire. This town is very exciting. To drive around and talk to people is to get a sense of the spirit and the belief that, ‘we can get things done here.’ I spent the day with Mayor (Joey) Spellerberg. We went and visited the Methodist Fremont Hospital. We went and saw some of the new affordable housing construction, where they have 300 or so new units. We also went to tour Fremont Beef, and I saw firsthand the specialty meat products they are making and sending overseas. I spent about 30 seconds in a 40 degrees below zero freezer on a day that it was 105 degrees.

QUESTION: On the issue of Fremont’s growth: efforts to locate semi-conductor/microchip production facilities in the new Fremont Municipal Inland Port are moving quickly, especially with the city’s application to be a part of the new federal Tech Hubs initiative: how would landing those types of high-tech manufacturing facilities and resulting jobs aid Nebraskans?

FLOOD: “I was in the (Nebraska) Legislature when we passed the inland port authority (legislation) and I think Fremont has taken that concept and really run with it in terms of the look and the application. Having former Gov. Dave Heineman leading that is a great benefit for the city. As I understand it, the businesses interested in (coming to) Fremont have filed an application with the U.S. Department of Commerce and under the timeline, should know in the really 60 or so days — October or sometime — whether they will be able to do it. But, what a great place to do (an inland port). It is 1,500 acres just outside of Omaha … that is a game changer and I can’t think of another area of the state that has that much land and is connected to such a large workforce. If all those stars align, and it happens, the growth in Fremont is going to be incomparable to anything we’ve seen before in Nebraska because that is such a huge investment. Even if it doesn’t happen, you still have 1,500 acres that nobody else has near a big, big workforce and you have a community ready to go to the table. It will take city, state, federal and county collaboration to make it work. I told city officials, if you go through these opportunities to grow and you apply for grants or funding, please include me and I will do what I can to help.”

QUESTION: How does the transportation infrastructure impact Fremont and the region?

FLOOD: “I did meet with (former) Gov. Heineman and Mayor Spellerberg and members of the Greater Fremont Development Council. Just on the transportation system for a city its size in the state of Nebraska. I live in Norfolk, and I came down to Columbus and I was taking U.S. Highway 30 to here. It is not fully completed, but it is going to be so nice for people who either live in Columbus or live in Fremont. With the new roads that have opened, I can’t just believe what great infrastructure this city has. It is great because, Omaha continues to in this direction and to have all that infrastructure in place before that happens I think is a credit to both the state and city leaders, but the money that city leaders here and businesses have put in to make that happen … it does not happen in other states....”

QUESTION: You’ve stressed need to address several issues in the next Farm Bill, with five priorities for Nebraskans. Can you expand on each of those briefly?

FLOOD: “I am on a (Congressional) beef caucus. The Farm Bill happens every five years, and this is my first experience with it, being brand new to Congress. The things I’ve heard when I’ve had listening sessions around the 1st District are most importantly crop insurance. Keep the program the way it is, no extra strings. It is a federal program that works, it is relied upon and is useful. Number two is protect our commodities programs for Nebraska farmers and ranchers. Rural development is important to me, especially rural broadband. Maybe the top priority in regard to the university system and what is important to me is innovation. I want to get USDA researchers to relocate to the University of Nebraska Innovation Campus, where we can use that research to grow more corn with less water and work to even more precisely apply chemicals like nitrogen to crops to protect the environment.”

QUESTION: In regard to the defense authorization act, what are your main issues within that process?

FLOOD: “I am really pleased we were able to deliver a bi-partisan NDAA on the House side and also on the Senate side, but we need to reconcile those two versions. (The Legislation includes) a 5.7% increase in salary for members of the armed forces at a crucial time, and when our recruiting efforts are not really good. We are facing more threats. Obviously we have the situation in Ukraine, and I support providing arms to the Ukrainians to fight Russian aggression. We can’t let Vladimir Putin win. That is bad for the United States. Let’s give (Ukraine) the tools so they can solve this and we don’t have to send our troops over there.”

QUESTION: You mention combatting China’s growing efforts of world influence, what concerns you most about this situation?

FLOOD: “I really didn’t appreciate how big of an issue China was until I got to Congress. It monopolizes a lot of time, and I think Americans really woke up to the fact that China is a true enemy of ours when that balloon went over the United States. After that, I feel like citizens got more engaged. (China) is working to undermine our national security and our way of government by stealing our intellectual property and spying on our members of Congress. (Rep.) Don Bacon just had the Chinese on his phone for the better part of a month earlier this spring. I was in Taiwan in early July, and they live in a country where any given day, they could have an amphibious assault from China. When you are living in Nebraska and in the State Legislature and focusing on roads and jobs and growth and health care, and you go to Congress, and you say, ‘Wow, this is a real and present danger.’ I think both parties agree it is a problem. I don’t want China to see us as weak.”

QUESTION: How concerned are you about the state of the national economy and claims that the Biden Administration is “out of control” as some Republicans claim?

FLOOD: “Nebraska we have a Constitutional Amendment that prohibits us from going into debt. We are the only state in the nation that has zero debt. The idea of having $32 trillion in debt is offensive to a lot of Nebraskans. I think that what I hear from folks is, ‘stop the spending.’ We cannot continue to live like this. (Nebraskans) don’t spend money we don’t have. We watch our budgets. We are a fiscally conservative state. At the end of the day, Nebraskans pride them on running a very efficient state. I think that is what drives (Nebraskans) crazy.”