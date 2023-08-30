Decatur Museum is hosting a special presentation by Humanities Speaker Jeff Barnes at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

Barnes will present “The ‘Mad’ Queen of the Prairies: The Frenzied First Years of the Nebraska Territory, 1854-1859.”

His presentation begs the question, “How do you establish a territory?” He will go on to discuss the frenzied years of how Nebraska became a territory, “where the seat of government shifted from town to town, governors were changing every year – sometimes every few months – and where the banks printed their own money. “

In the early years of the Nebraska Territory, an Indian chief was once governor and women very nearly won the vote for the first time. Barnes will share rarely seen images and seldom-heard stories of the unconventional, dysfunctional first years of the Nebraska Territory, a place newspapers called the “Queen of the Prairies.”

Barnes also will present long forgotten information on pre-Civil War Nebraska, historic maps of a Nebraska which dwarfed Texas; the 1853 provisional government of William Walker, a Wyandotte Indian chief; the very first image of Omaha City from 1855 as well as images of our “ad hoc” capitols; and the serious consideration the 1856 territorial legislature gave to women’s suffrage, which would have been the nation’s first.

Visitors to the museum also can view the museum’s current display on the history of the Decatur-Onawa bridge. The displays are packed with photographs, newspaper articles and memorabilia from the toll house.

The drawing for the bridge quilt will be held during the Sept. 10 program. The quilt is on display at the museum, which is open Wednesday and Saturdays from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Tickets for the raffle will still be available before the program.

The museum board members are working hard to update community information that is available to the public. One area where they need help is getting a complete library of Decatur and Lyons-Decatur yearbooks. Copies are needed of the Decatur Bulldog yearbooks from 1972, 1974-1976 and 1984. To get a complete collection of yearbooks from Lyons-Decatur, books are needed from 1986-1989, 1991-1999, 2003-2022.

Anyone with one of the needed copies is encouraged to donate it to the museum.