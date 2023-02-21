Initial plat plans for a new residential development and Fremont Public Schools elementary school south of 23rd Street and east of Luther Road were approved by the Fremont City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Later, in the same meeting, the council also unanimously approved a final change in zoning and annexation for the land being developed following a second public hearing and final vote.

Called the “Diers 8th edition,” the development includes a total of eight lots and four out lots on the land south of 23rd Street, east of Luther Road and north of Rawhide Creek. There will be residential homes as well as a new elementary school, which is in the planning stages. It was unanimously approved by the council in an 8-0 vote.

Fremont Planning Director Jennifer Dam guided the council through the public hearing and discussion on Feb. 14, noting that the city’s public works department had concerns with water drainage and runoff, but that the developer had agreed to follow recommendations to fix the issues as work progresses.

Dam explained that due to negotiations with the developer, the new western exit of the development would be aligned with 22nd Street, not 21st Street as originally planned. Additionally, a new road is being constructed on the south side of the development which – when completed – will connect Luther Road to Johnson Drive.

The plans were detailed at length in a staff report to the city council, and were briefly complained about by former council members Brad Yerger and Susan Jacobus.

Yerger said he was especially concerned about safety as well as possible traffic congestion on Luther Road at the intersection of 22nd Street.

“That intersection is awful several times a day,” Yerger said, alleging that by adding traffic traveling westbound on the new road from the development and school that will, “yield more congestion.”

Yerger also questioned plans to possibly install a four-way stop sign at the intersection of 22nd Street, the new street to the east, and Luther Road; as well as adding in his worries about flooding in the area due to elevating the new properties in the development higher than the homes south of Rawhide Creek.

Local resident Glen Kay told the council he believes Rawhide Creek should be “cleaned out” and dredged before development even begins. Jacobus also chimed in, telling the council she believes that the developer should be required to finish all grading and drainage improvements before any construction begins.

According to the staff report, “the property north of Elkhorn Drive and Elk Lane are anticipated to be developed with commercial uses.”

“The proposed street network will connect 22nd Street (and) Elk Lane between Luther Road and Johnson Drive. Elkhorn Drive is proposed to connect between Elk Lane and Johnson Drive. This will provide improved traffic circulation in the general area,” officials stated in the staff report. “The applicant has submitted a traffic study and the developer’s responsibility for required off-site improvements will be addressed in the subdivision agreement to be approved by the City Council.

In regard to the possible flooding of Rawhide Creek, city officials admit in the staff report the area is a flood zone.

“The Rawhide Creek at the south end of this development is classified as an ‘Approximate A’ flood zone. That means that this is a flood area, but base flood elevations and the extent of the flood plain have not been determined by a FEMA study,” officials explained in the staff report. “The developer has prepared a flood study. The required finished floor elevation for buildings is required to be one foot above the base flood elevation. The Drainage Criteria Manual does require that a minimum flood corridor be preserved. The minimum width of the corridor to be preserved is the width of the channel bottom, plus 60 feet, plus six times the channel depth and centered on the channel.”

Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis asked Dam how long it would take to resolve the drainage issues, to which Dam did not have a specific timeline.

“I really hate voting yes on this,” Ellis said, before eventually voting to approve the item with the condition the developer fix the issues.