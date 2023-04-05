One of Fremont’s newest walking trails is expected to be finished by the end of April or early May as construction crews finish up work on the project along Luther Road and adjacent to Rawhide Creek.

The walking path — called the Rawhide Creek Trail — is in the final stages of construction as the concrete paving was poured on Tuesday and crews from K2 Construction will be doing the finishing touches of landscaping, seeding, grading and clean-up work, said JEO Consulting Engineer Tim Fasel.

Fasel said a “nubbied” crosswalk pad is also being installed at the intersection of 19th Street and Luther Road, which is designed to help vision-impaired or blind residents navigate the crossing with a walking cane.

“Those are required now whenever a trail or walking path intersects with a roadway … it has to be ADA compliant,” Fasel said of the disability-inclusive feature workers were installing.

The new trail is an addition and extension of a large sidewalk trail along East 19th Street north of Clemmons Park. The pathway crosses Luther Road, veers northward following Luther Road for about 100 yards, before turning eastward and continuing east on the north side of Rawhide Creek.

Fremont Public Works Director Justin Zetterman said the trail will eventually connect to other sidewalks in the east area of the city, leading pedestrians and bicyclists southward to schools such as Fremont Middle School and the Johnson Crossing Academic Center.

“(The trail) will go (east) to Diers Parkway where it will tie back into the sidewalk system there, leading down to the schools in the area,” Zetterman said of the trail, which he noted was funded with a mix of federal dollars and city cash.

“It should be open by the end of April, barring any weather-related setbacks,” Zetterman added.

The northbound lane of Luther Road from East 16th Street to 22nd Street had been closed due to the construction work for several days, however the lane was slated to reopen to traffic on Wednesday, April 5.