The newest member of the Fremont City Council – Tad Dinkins—has yet to speak on any issues during a meeting, casting his votes and keeping silent since his appointment to replace former Ward 1 council member Vern Gibson in late January.

That silence from Dinkins has caused concern among some residents of Fremont, several of whom have contacted the Tribune seeking an explanation for why Dinkins does not participate verbally in council debates and discussions like other council members.

Dinkins, whose term ends in December 2024, took time from his busy work schedule to discuss with the Tribune his approach to council meetings as well as respond to concerns voiced by members of the public.

QUESTION: The Tribune has been approached by local residents questioning your level of participation and lack of verbal statements during city council meetings. Is there any reason you do not speak in meetings?

DINKINS: “My comments are my vote. I know other council (members), they are explaining how they feel. But, I think, honestly, that is a moot point. It is not how I feel, it is how the constituents feel. There was so much talk already, my two cents — I felt was adding fuel to the fire or drawing out (discussion) more.”

QUESTION: Have you been contacted by residents about your lack of verbal interactions during meetings?

DINKINS: “Nope. I have not. I have talked to constituents and voted what I heard the majority of my constituents wanted. I am there to represent them, and that is how I voted. My personal view (on issues) is immaterial. I am here to vote for the constituents.”

QUESTION: Some residents claim you have expressed surprise to residents in your ward at the council requirements or duties, and may not be enjoying the experience. Is that true?

DINKINS: “No. It has been tough so far. But, I think things will get better. It has been like drinking from a firehose.”

QUESTION: Has the council been more work than you imagined or expected?

DINKINS: “I really did not know what to expect. It has been a lot of work, but I don’t know if it was more than what I expected or not.”

QUESTION: Some residents contacted the Tribune and accused you of possibly sleeping or nodding off during meetings. Have you ever fallen asleep during a meeting?

DINKINS: “I don’t think I’ve even closed my eyes once. I’ve been pretty attentive to what people are saying. I’d like to watch video to see that.”

QUESTIONS: Do you have plans to resign before your appointment ends?

DINKINS: “I signed up to do my term. I plan to fulfill that, and we’ll see how that shakes out toward the end. If I need to run (for re-election), we’ll see. I will fill out my term.”