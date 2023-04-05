No date has been set yet for the impending seven-month closure of the Bell Street viaduct-bridge in the south area of Fremont.

Justin Zetterman, the City of Fremont’s public works director, said on Tuesday, April 4, that he and other city officials are still hashing out the details of the massive repair project with construction company officials and representatives from the Union Pacific railroad, whose tracks the bridge goes over.

“The latest news I have is, we’re probably looking at mid-May when we’d be able to start,” Zetterman said of the potential date of closure for the repair project. “We are working with the contractor and the railroad to work out the details.”

The Fremont City Council approved the repairs project on Tuesday, Jan. 31, OK’ing a $2.778 million contract with M.E. Collins Contracting Co., LLC, to repair the deteriorating abutment structure under the Bell Street viaduct in the south part of the city.

The viaduct, which acts as a bridge over Union Pacific railroad tracks north of Morningside Road and South of First Street, is shifting on its abutments and must be fixed before it becomes more problematic and possibly dangerous, Zetterman said.

The planned repairs to the structure were originally budgeted for only $1.5 million. The cost ended up being more than $1.2 million higher due to inflation effects on the price of materials, especially concrete.

According to a staff report on the project, the repairs will be extensive and will cause the total closure of the Bell Street bridge for no less than seven months. Work is expected to be completed by fall.

“The project consists of the reconstruction of the south bridge abutment, paving rehabilitation, storm sewer improvements and guardrail replacement along with other work necessary to complete the project,” officials stated in a staff report given to the Fremont City Council in late January.

The bridge has shifted throughout the years, causing the main bridge structure to slide on its abutments. The situation requires attention and repairs sooner than later, Zetterman has told city council members during several meetings during the past three months. The longer the shifting continues, the higher the chance the structure could collapse in future years.

One major issue with the construction, he added, is the impending closure of the bridge to all pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic. The bridge is a main transportation corridor for a wide range of traffic, from emergency first responders such as police and fire department vehicles, to agriculture product semi-trucks headed to local grain elevators. The bridge is also crossed by thousands of passenger cars each day.

On Tuesday, April 4, Zetterman said no finalized emergency re-routing plans for the Fremont fire and police departments or the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office have been finalized, but city officials are collaborating with administrators in all three agencies to develop a plan for first responders to get to calls during construction.

“I think they all understand the project is necessary. We’ve talked about different options,” Zetterman said of the three agencies. “They understand we want to do our best to get first responders to emergencies. We are all on board that safety is the most important thing.”