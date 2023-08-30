Tekamah-Herman’s softball team began the regular season on a hot Saturday morning Aug. 19.

Unfortunately, it was Ashland-Greenwood who had the hot bats and even hotter pitching. A-G sophomore pitcher Sofia Dill posted a no-hitter to lift the Bluejays to a 10-0 win over the Tigers in four innings.

Sammie Brodersen took the loss for T-H.

This was the only game for the Tigers, as a pair of triangulars over the past week were postponed due to the excessive heat.

A triangular at Fort Calhoun with Elkhorn North initially scheduled for Monday, August 21 was postponed and had not been rescheduled as of press time. Another triangular at Dodge against Highway 91 with Guardian Angels Central Catholic, initially scheduled for Thursday, August 24, was postponed and rescheduled for Monday, Aug. 28. That triangular was moved from Dodge to Leigh and was scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. start time.

Last Saturday, Tigers started a busy week by taking part in the GACC Invite at Timmerman Park in West Point on Saturday, with state-ranked Aquinas Catholic being their first round opponent. The Highway 91 triangular begins a stretch of three triangulars in four days for coach Abby Sheets’ charges.

Tonight (Tuesday) they travel to Genoa to take on Twin River and North Bend Central followed by a Thursday evening triangular in Pender, taking on the NEN Vipers and Cuming County, the co-op of West Point-Beemer and Bancroft-Rosalie.