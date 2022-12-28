No injuries at small house fire Tuesday

No one was injured and minor damage occurred after a small residential home fire in Fremont on Tuesday morning.

Fremont Fire Department Lt. Rick Schutt said fire officials responded to the 1200 block of Roxie Street at 6:31 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Schutt said according to a fire department preliminary report, the small blaze — which was extinguished quickly — was likely the result of an overloaded power strip.

“I believe it was deemed electrical,” Schutt said. “There was apparently a space heater and a college refrigerator attached to the power strip and then to an extension cord.”

There were no injuries in the fire, and the monetary value of the damage was not known.