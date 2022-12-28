 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No injuries at small house fire Tuesday

Fremont house fire

Fremont fire

 Fremont Tribune files

No one was injured and minor damage occurred after a small residential home fire in Fremont on Tuesday morning.

Fremont Fire Department Lt. Rick Schutt said fire officials responded to the 1200 block of Roxie Street at 6:31 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Schutt said according to a fire department preliminary report, the small blaze — which was extinguished quickly — was likely the result of an overloaded power strip.

“I believe it was deemed electrical,” Schutt said. “There was apparently a space heater and a college refrigerator attached to the power strip and then to an extension cord.”

There were no injuries in the fire, and the monetary value of the damage was not known.

