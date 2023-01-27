No injuries in Friday night fire at Fremont ADM facility

Officials from the Fremont Fire Department verified at 9:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, that an industrial fire inside the ADM grain facility in downtown had been extinguished.

Fremont Fire Capt. Brian Monaghan said there were no injuries to employees or any firefighters.

"We are tearing (equipment) down now. Initially we got a call here to ADM for a fire. When we first got here, there was smoke coming out of a building," Monaghan said at 9:15 p.m. Friday. "We made access on the second level and made it to the third level where we found the fire. It looks like it was in one of the hoppers."

Monaghan said the cause of the fire is not known, and an investigation will be conducted. He said facility managers arrived on the scene about two hours after the fire was reported to assist with putting the blaze out.

"No injuries at this point, that I know of. We got all of the personnel out of the building," he added. "We did have to utilize some of the ADM personnel to get around the building and understand the layout and access points. They have been extremely helpful and used a system called a 'snuff steamer' to help put out the fire."

Jackie Anderson, a spokesperson for ADM based in Chicago, thanked Fremont fire staff for their assistance with the blaze.

"At approximately 6:30 p.m. this evening, employees at ADM’s oilseed processing facility in Fremont detected a fire in the heater coil system at the plant. They quickly called the local fire department for assistance and shut down facility operations," Anderson said in an email to The Fremont Tribune. "No one was injured. We are in the processing of evaluating the damage and repairs needed to resume operations. We appreciate the quick response and assistance from the fire department to manage this situation."

The initial call for the fire came in at about 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, to the ADM grain facility on the south edge of downtown Fremont.

Several Fremont fire engines, supported by officers from the Fremont Police Department, frantically searched the exterior of the facility before being told by an unnamed ADM employee that the fire was on an upper level of one of the many towers at the site.

The fire caused a temporary stoppage of Union-Pacific railroad traffic into the downtown tracks near the ADM facility. As of 9:25 p.m., the train flow was still on hold.

At 7:20 p.m., Fremont fire officials requested mutual aid with one fire engine and at least four firefighters from the Fremont Rural Volunteer Fire Department arriving on scene along with FRVFD Chief Carl Nielsen on site, too.

While Fremont firefighters were battling the blaze, fire staff and units from Hooper and Arlington were summoned to Fremont to assist with covering any other fires, accidents or medical emergencies that may have arisen.

The blaze was feisty in the early stages, resulting in a call at 7:07 p.m., Friday, in which fire officials also requested assistance from the county 911 dispatch center to have electrical power to the facility turned off to assist with fighting the blaze.

Speaking to the Fremont Tribune about 15 minutes after fire officials arrived at the North Broad Street facility, the unnamed employee said no one had been injured and he was unsure what had caused the fire, other than stating it was not caused by the grain processing work done at the plant.

The blaze is the fourth to strike the grain facility since 2019, and the second fire at the site since December, when a grain bin erupted in flames. There were also grain bin fires in February 2022 and August 2019 at the North Broad Street facility.

The facility is owned by Archer Daniels Midland, a large Chicago-based agriculture company that according to its website transforms, “crops into products that serve vital need,” and converts, “oilseeds, corn, wheat and cocoa into products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses.”