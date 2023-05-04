The rapid pace of development and future plans for the Morningside Road corridor in south Fremont has raised questions among some residents about the future of the east-west road on the very southernmost edge of the city.

Now, with plans for the 1,500-acre inland port authority facility in the infancy of planning stages as well as a new apartment complex and multiple new businesses being in the early stages of construction, traffic on the more than 2-mile stretch of two-lane road has been steadily increasing.

According to several members of the Fremont City Council, city officials and council members are “keeping an eye on” the situation on Morningside Road, but for now, there are no plans of widening the two-lane thoroughfare which has seen gradual degradation in the past year.

“They may be looking at that at the Planning Commission level, but it has not come to the council level yet,” said Ward 2 Council Member Dev Sookram. “I know there is some stuff being built out there, but I don’t know of any plans to expand (the road).”

Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem said she’s not received any complaints about Morningside Road nor has she learned of any plans or discussions of widening it.

“I have not heard anything about widening it. No one has called me about that. They keep looking at roads and analyzing things, though,” Ganem said. “It is busy, and it will become busier in line with the growth and development.”

The key east-west corridor has experienced rapid growth in residential and commercial developments, as well as increasing traffic from motor vehicles of all sizes and description.

At the intersection of U.S. Highway 275 and Morningside Road, there is a relatively new apartment complex — Fremont Commons — which has added hundreds of residents and cars.

Immediately to the east of Fremont Commons, a new self-storage business is being constructed which will occupy the corner of land between the apartments and the highway off-ramp. Work began on the facility in March and no foundation has been set yet.

And, across the street from the new upscale apartments, are three, long-standing businesses that see heavy in-and-out traffic: DPA Auctions, Eagle Distributing and Fremont Contract Carriers.

To the immediate west of Fremont Commons, is Legacy Post & Beam. The popular Fremont business has been in an expansion mode in recent months, adding additions to its building which has drawn more traffic to the South Johnson Road intersection.

To the west of the South Johnson Road intersection, the south side of Morningside Road has also been the focus of development as the new Hoegemeyer Seeds office is now open after almost a year of construction work and new homes pop up monthly in the single-family residential development to the south.

As drivers progress westward on Morningside Drive toward the intersection with Luther Road, several new businesses and expansions are underway including a rental facility offering garage-bay spaces and a trucking services company at the intersection of Luther and Morningside roads.

Farther to the west, a new apartment complex is in the early stages of construction off Howard Street and to the east of the Deerfield Apartments and Chateaus. The yet-to-be-named complex is in the midst of a construction flurry, with car garages being nearly completed while workers do roofing of the clubhouse.

Fremont City Council President Mark Jensen said while he is fully aware of the raft of new development along Morningside Road, he said the council currently has more pressing issues in front of it than a possible widening project.

“It is certainly something we need to look at in the future. But, that is not something to my knowledge we have officially looked at,” Jensen said.

While widening of the road is not on the “top 10 list” of city priorities at the moment, Jensen did admit the looming seven-month closure of the Bell Street viaduct-bridge, which he said will be a thorn in the side of first responders attempting to get to homes and businesses south of the Union-Pacific railroad tracks.

“Once we close that Bell Street viaduct, that’s going to be a massive issue,” Jensen said. “It will likely be closed seven months or possibly longer, and (the closure) will make it more difficult to get police, fire and city services out there.”

Sookram said while the traffic may be increased on Morningside Road at the moment, city plans are not for that to be the norm as other traffic projects are completed, notably the Fremont Southeast Beltway and construction and improvements on U.S. Highway 275.

“When all is said and done with those other projects, we’re hoping the flows of traffic will change,” Sookram noted. “We’re going to have to take a look at things, but temporarily, it may be messy.”