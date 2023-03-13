Local drivers who use Morningside Road will need to endure the worsening road conditions, potholes and cracks in pavement until at least 2024, as the City of Fremont does not have any repair projects for the road planned in 2023.

Justin Zetterman, interim director of public works, said the conditions on Morningside Road, notably in the 100 yards east and 100 yards west of the Luther Road intersection, have been deteriorating for years as new housing and commercial properties are developed and traffic rates increase.

The immediate 25-yard area of road to the east of the intersection with Luther Road has become a pothole warzone with multiple large-size craters breaking open in the concrete panel pavement in recent months.

"I went out and looked at it, and I also looked at the road in the ‘Streetview’ (function) of Google Maps. It is no doubt getting worse,” Zetterman said. “(The road) has been deteriorating for some time. It is clear (the city) has been patching (potholes) for a while.”

The road has seen a rapid increase in traffic during the past several years, as both commercial developments are built along the north side of the road and residential housing is constructed along the south side of the road. At the far east end of the road near the Bell Street viaduct-bridge, there are several semi tractor-trailer companies that see dozens of big rigs come and go up to 12 hours a day.

The addition of Lincoln Premium Poultry’s slaughterhouse to the area in 2019 added more traffic, as semi tractor-trailers delivering chickens to the facility use Morningside Road to both get to the facility and leave it.

With the ninth building of the new luxury apartments — Fremont Commons — recently completed, hundreds of residents of the swanky complex are also traversing the road daily.

All that traffic has been supplemented with heavy construction trucks delivering supplies and machinery to several new industrial businesses between Luther Road and U.S. Highway 275, leading to repetitive stress on the concrete.

Zetterman said the new construction is not fully to blame for the road deterioration, noting that in his opinion, “the road has been deteriorating since before they started building those buildings.”

“It is a little bit of everything,” he said in explaining the slow, but steady erosion of optimal road and pavement conditions. “It was already bad. It will now go on our list of panel replacements for next year. With the Bell Street viaduct project, we cannot really close that down, too.”

No date on start of Bell Street project

Zetterman also provided a brief update on the Bell Street viaduct-bridge repair plan, stating that there still is no firm starting date for the expected seven-month closure of the key bridge in south Fremont.

The project is in the final stages of engineering and design work as well as getting the proper paperwork and agreements in place with Union Pacific Railroad, which has mainline tracks that run underneath the viaduct-bridge.

The Bell Street viaduct-bridge is shifting on its abutments, and needs to have immediate work done to repair the sliding that has occurred during the past 20 years.