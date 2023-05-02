A Fremont Public Schools teacher who brought an inoperable musket to her history class was allowed to do so under state law and will face no repercussions, district officials said on Monday.

The Fremont Tribune received a tip from a reader alleging that a female history teacher at Johnson Crossing Academic Center had brought a historical musket to class for a lesson. The reader questioned the legality of the incident and claimed it was investigated by the Fremont Police Department.

FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard confirmed the incident occurred on Wednesday, April 26, but stressed that the musket was totally non-functioning while also stating the use of such inoperable weapons for educational displays and lessons was allowed under state law.

“Last Wednesday a teacher brought an inoperable ‘musket’ to JCAC to be used as an illustration while they were teaching a unit on the Civil War,” Shepard wrote in an email to the Tribune. “After being notified of the musket being in school, the Fremont Police Department was contacted as was district’s legal counsel.”

Shepard then cited Nebraska State Statute 28-1204.04, which he noted prohibits possession of firearms in school, but he stated the law has an exception for “illustration purposes.”

“The provision in law which deals with firearms in school has exceptions for firearms for illustration purposes and Civil War reenactment,” Shepard added. “There is also an exception for teaching hunter safety courses by a trained instructor. There are eight exceptions, this falls under one of the exceptions related to instruction.”

Requests for information on the incident made to the Fremont Police Department were not responded to.

The incident is the third firearm-related situation at a FPS campus in 2023.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, a fourth-grade student brought a handgun with a loaded magazine to Milliken Park Elementary School. The handgun had a loaded magazine inserted into the firearm, however there was no bullet in the firing chamber, officials noted.

According to press releases from both the Fremont Public Schools and the Fremont Police Department, there were no injuries and no threats were made with the firearm. Officials from both entities said the student did not realize he had brought a real handgun to the school.

On Monday, Jan. 30, the Fremont Police Department was called to Johnson Crossing Academic Center for an alleged threat that turned out to be false, district officials said.

After a parent tip to the Tribune detailing the incident, on Feb. 10, Shepard verified the incident in an email to the Fremont Tribune. There was no firearm brought to the campus and the report ended up being unfounded.