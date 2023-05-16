Officials from the National Weather Service in Valley have confirmed that three tornadoes hit Dodge County throughout the afternoon and early evening on Friday, May 12.

No human deaths or injuries were reported, however a small number of livestock were killed and significant damage was reported to barns, homes and other farm structures.

National Weather Service Lead Meteorologist Becky Kern, based in the NWS Valley office, said a total of 15 confirmed tornadoes hit the Eastern Nebraska region on May 12.

“I’ve worked and lived in the Fremont area for 25 years, and we’ve never had anything like this before. We had 15 for the day. We are still doing assessments,” she said. “As a radar operator, a few storms will spin and then we have to decide if it is a severe thunderstorm warning or a tornado warning. All of these storms were spinning, and all of them were worthy of a tornado warning. It was the most tornado warnings we’ve had in one day.”

Weather reports issued by meteorologists with the NWS and assorted local television stations had circulated the region on Thursday in anticipation of a wild and wacky day of weather on Friday.

Those predictions turned out to be accurate, as the main storms began to form near Columbus between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

By 4:45 p.m., the storms were visibly broiling to the west of Fremont and local residents scrambled home to their residences unsure of what may unfold. Scores of locals sat in lawn chairs or stood outside in Fremont watching the storm.

At Fremont Commons luxury apartments, crowds of residents uncorked bottles of liquor, passed out bottles of beer and munched on popcorn while gazing in amazement at the heavenly show of atmospheric chaos and angry-looking clouds.

The tornadoes left Fremont be, though, veering west and then northeast. The city was pelted with about 15 to 20 minutes of extremely intense rains, but otherwise escaped damages.

3 Tornadoes ranged from EF 0 to EF 2Kern described the three official tornadoes that were confirmed to have hit in Dodge County. A funnel cloud only becomes an official tornado when it touches the ground, an event that officially occurred as of Monday’s assessment three times on May 12 within the Dodge County boundaries.

The first tornado was reported at 5:15 p.m., and she said, developed just north of the Platte River, 4 miles east of the city of North Bend. It damaged several large power lines and trees in that area of the county.

“That moved northeast, and caused substantial damage to outbuildings and a home,” she added. “We believe it dissipated just north of County Road P. It was about 5 ½ miles long and EF 2 strength.”

The second tornado, Kern explained, was part of the same storm system and started 5 miles west of Hooper and was categorized as an EF 0. She said it traveled northeast of Hooper and dissipated 4 miles east of Hooper after damaging hog barns, farm out buildings and other agriculture equipment.

Kern said the largest and most damaging of the twisters was the third tornado, which she said hit the EF 2 level.

“Tornado number three was really the main one that did so much damage. That one went into Burt County, too. It was rated an EF 2. It was basically from Hooper to Uehling. Peak wind speed was 125 miles per hour. It was 10.4 miles on the ground, and at its widest, about one mile wide. That touched down just south of the Scribner air base, south of (U.S.) Highway 275,” Kern said. “It damaged numerous power poles and trees, as it went down into the Elkhorn River Valley and it caused a lot of damage to a home south of the Elkhorn River.”

The third tornado in Dodge County has as many as three vortexes within it, and the twister died off before it reformed into a fourth twister once in Burt County, Kern said.

“It crossed the river, and then it became wider and impacted additional farmsteads, all with EF 2 wind damage especially as it approached County Road F. There were several hog barns, a machine shed and several out barns completely destroyed,” Kern added. “The maximum width of this tornado was a mile as it moved between County Road F and County Road B. The tornado there exhibited multiple vortexes. As many as three vortices were spinning around from what we were told.”

Kern said NWS teams doing the damage surveys on Saturday reported that many of the homes impacted by the storms and tornadoes had windows knocked out and suffered structural damage to roofs. The amount of debris in the homes was significant, she noted, due to the windows being knocked out, the “sucked out” garage doors being pulled outward and the spewed plant debris and dirt into many homes, she added.

“The amount of debris that was inside of homes. When the windows are knocked out, and you have 100-mph wind-driven rain, (there were) corn stalks blown inside, people were sweeping them out. Mud was plastered on walls in the kitchens, just everywhere,” Kern said. “It was a big mess. As people cleaned, they didn’t have power due to outages. As of (4 p.m. Monday), there were still a few people in northern Dodge County without power.”

Kern said the day was unprecedented in her experience working in Dodge County.

Despite the destruction to farms, homes and other structures, Kern said NWS and emergency response officials were thrilled that no humans were injured or died in the hours-long storm system that rocked the region.

“Everybody along the storm path did what they were supposed to … they took shelter. The warning system worked. The preparedness of these folks worked,” Kern added. “Everyone knew what to do, and luckily were able to walk out of their homes or cellars and begin to pick up the pieces.”

Suffer property damage? Fill out this county form

The Dodge County Assessor’s Office has released information for Dodge County property owners whose property has sustained significate damage.

Property owners with significant damage to real property exceeding 20% of the current assessed value, and occurring on or after Jan. 1 and before July 1 of the current year, are eligible to file Form 425: Report of Destroyed Real Property.

This form must be completed and submitted to both the county assessor and county clerk on or before July 15 of the current year.

Forms are available in the Dodge County Assessor’s Office or online at: bit.ly/3Id8VKw.

- Tribune Reporter Tammy Greunke contributed to this article.