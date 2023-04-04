A small crowd was present on a blustery Monday afternoon to hear speeches and witness the official groundbreaking of what will be the newest Fremont Public Schools elementary school.

The April 3 event was rescheduled from late March after a surprise snowstorm hit the region. On Monday, Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg joined the entire FPS Board of Education, members of the Diers family and assorted school district officials, principals and teachers to push the ceremonial shovels into the soft dirt of a cornfield that will soon become a new school.

Part of the FPS $123 million school facility improvements bond effort to build 10 new facilities, the new Deer Pointe Elementary School is tentatively slated to open in late summer 2024. According to a press release, the school will house as many as 540 students.

FPS Board Member Sandi Proskovec was one of several speakers at the ceremony, noting that the new school would be serving students for the next 50 years.

“We are really excited to be groundbreaking on our third new elementary school,” Proskovec said of the three elementary schools being funded by the bond. “It is now time for a new chapter. There will be growing pains, but it is really going to be worth it in the future.”

FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard also spoke at the event, thanking the community for passing the school bond issue in September 2021 as well as expressing his gratitude to the FPS Board of Education and the 60-member bond/facilities advisory committee.

“We really appreciate the efforts,” Shepard said.

Spellerberg said that quality education is the cornerstone of vibrant communities, and that the new elementary school would prepare leaders of Fremont for decades to come as the city grows in many areas.

After the speakers completed their comments, a large group of elementary school students from the district did the first ceremonial shovel digging, followed by another group of adult officials and communities leaders who also stuck the shovels into the soft dirt.