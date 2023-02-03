The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has not been fully staffed for the past 12 months, with a shortage of three full-time deputies that has flummoxed department officials.

Dodge County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Robert “Bob” Reynolds said the three open deputy positions have not been able to be filled due to no candidates being forwarded to the department from the Dodge County Merit Commission, a committee of local officials who screen sheriff’s deputy candidates.

“We have three open (deputy) positions now. We’ve been down the three deputies for a year now,” Reynolds said, adding that the sheriff’s office staff is normally comprised of 22 people when at full staffing.

Reynolds, who spoke to the Fremont Tribune because Dodge County Sheriff Dustin Weitzel was on vacation, said the issue is disappointing, but he and other officials are hopeful the vacancies will eventually be filled.

“We are just not getting enough applicants. Six people applied recently, and through the screening process none of them were hired,” Reynolds said of the most recent crop of potential deputies. “When we look at them, often they are not qualified.”

Despite the lack of three deputies, as well as not having a school resources officer and being short one staffer who mans the county courthouse metal detector, Reynolds said the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office patrolling and protection of the public has not been hampered.

“Ten months ago, we went to 12-hour shifts,” he said. “I think we are covering everything we normally do.”

According to Reynolds, anyone who seeks to be a sheriff’s deputy must meet a list of qualifications in order to be hired. Those include being at least 21 years old; being a high school graduate or GED equivalent; taking and passing a written test; taking and passing a physical fitness test; taking and passing a polygraph/lie detector test; taking and passing a medical exam; being cleared through an interview and getting final OK from the Merit Commission.

Reynolds said after those steps are completed and cleared, the potential applicant is normally personally interviewed by the sheriff before being offered a job.

In the past 12 months, Reynolds said there have been, “about 20 candidates” for deputy jobs. However, none of those made it past the Merit Commission for possible consideration for hiring.

The situation is reflective of a wider trend across Nebraska and the nation of a shortage of law enforcement candidates.

In 2022, the Nebraska State Patrol was facing a shortage of more than 50 patrol personnel, and smaller cities like Wisner faced challenges as larger cities offered more pay to recruit officers.

Reynolds said in the post-George Floyd era, in which scrutiny of policing and tactics are at a higher level from both the public and some politicians, finding law enforcement candidates is difficult.

“The last year has been really unique. Even Omaha (Police Department) is having difficulty,” Reynolds explained. “Right now, the public perception of law enforcement is down. There are just fewer applicants.”

To assist in finding qualified candidates, Reynolds said Dodge County raised the pay scales for sheriff’s office employees. The county is also seeking candidates via a range of methods, including online advertisements, job postings at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island, and advertisements on social media as well as traditional newspaper listings.

“We’ve raised the pay scale quite a bit in the past year thanks to the (Dodge County) Board of Supervisors,” Reynolds noted. “I think (a sheriff’s deputy) would be a good career if you want to help the community and help people. That’s who we want to hire.”

For more information on how to apply for a job as a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy or staffer, interested applicants can contact the sheriff’s office in person in downtown Fremont or via telephone at 402-727-2702. Online, an application and other details can be found at: dodgecountysheriffne.com/employment.html.