I just love how walking out the door into nature changes things. Seems like in the home—which is a beautiful sanctuary in itself—I’m focused on tasks at hand, cleaning, preparing for something, certainly praying, looking at my calendar or phone, maybe even reading, petting Sukie, talking to Kent about duck hunting, lol, I could go on and on.

Of late, and possibly because I’m more relaxed about life, I’ve noticed a clear, warm yet also vibrant change and tug on my heart strings when I step out the door from our homey space into the beauty He’s created.

Well, what do you know, I just zoomed in on that. My created space versus His created space. Hmmmm. Honestly, heart strings is right, the tugs on those are very real.

Air conditioning then wall of humidity aside, my senses all come alive instantly upon entering nature. Fragrant newly mown grass, birds splashing in the bird bath, lime green sweet potato vine climbing willy-nilly all over the old rocking chair Mark and Kelly have given me, warm breeze against my face, peace coming over me along with the heightened senses. Such a gift.

Slowing down has been such a gift.

So before I get into my car to either take some grandkids to their schools, drive the streets of our sweet small towns, get to that next appointment—I shall just breathe it all in, regardless of the weather, close my eyes and let those heart strings play their song and warm my soul.