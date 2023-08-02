Burt County 4-H members didn’t look far in naming a new King of Burt. They didn’t even leave the house.

4-H’ers chose Andrew Schlichting of Lyons to succeed his brother, Caleb, as the 74th county fair king.

They didn’t look far for a queen either, geographically speaking, naming Oakland’s Madison Enstrom to succeed Sydney Olsen as queen.

Their coronation capped the awards program at the fairgrounds Friday night. The 73rd king and queen crowned their successors, fulfilling their final royal responsibility.

The new king is the son of Steve and Ann Schichting. Andrew will be a senior at Lyons-Decatur High School this fall and has been a 4-H member for 12 years.

As a member of Logan Valley Clovers, he has been involved in an array of activities including presentation, speech, Favorite Foods Day, rocket launch and tractor operation contests. When not winning food awards for his pies and other food entries, he can be found in the show ring with his rabbits and cats.

His favorite 4-H memory so far, has been his cat project.

Belonging to 4-H has given him many opportunities to help in his community by making placements and blankets for the nursing home patients and planting flowers in the community.

Making presentations about robotics is a passion for Andrew and 4-H has built his confidence as he is able to stand in front of others giving a presentations successfully.

Madison is the daughter of Megan and Henry Unwin and Matt Enstrom. She will be a junior at Oakland-Craig High School in the fall and is an 11-year 4-H member.

As a member of Clever Clovers and Logan Valley Clovers 4-H clubs, Madison has been involved in a wide range of 4-H projects, from sewing, baking, fashion show, woods, home environment, photography, and safety to showing swine, poultry, and beef. Madison has excelled in these projects, taking many to the state fair.

One of her biggest honors has been being selected as a representative to the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia.

Working with and building relationships with her animals and getting out of her comfort zone as she tries new things are building her into a better leader in her community and her 4-H clubs. 4-H has taught her patience in the redoing of projects when things don’t turn out as she wanted and working with her animals.

Attending the royal couple were candidates Ethan Johnson, Brenna Ahrens and Izzy Benne of Oakland; Emilia Evasic, Ryan Braniff and Elianne Derrick and Kennedy Pagels, all of Tekamah; and Jocelyn Hightree of South Sioux City.

Crownbearers were Arthur Pearson and Kayelee Raabe. The flower girls were Addison Lechtenberg and Ivy Johnson. Trainbearers to the king were Layne Bromm and Brody Ahrens; Jersey Nathan and Karly Knajdl were the queen’s trainbearers.

Laurie Elliott served as Lord High Chancellor. Also taking part in the coronation were trumpeter Jackson Jensen; color guardsmen Cameron Brummond and Brooklyn Hightree and pages Adele Broekemeier and Rachel Gatewood.

The Farm Honor Guard consisted of Joseph Findlay, Grant McElmuray, Hunter Jensen, Tate Penke, Linden Anderson, Avery Bacon, Daisy Cameron and Ashlynne Gramke.