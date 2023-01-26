One dead, four injured in Nebraska Highway 79 crash

One person was killed and four others suffered injuries on Wednesday night, Jan. 25, after a two-vehicle accident north of Prague.

According to a press release from the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at about 8:45 p.m. on Nebraska Highway 79 just south of Saunders County Road W.

In the press release, Saunders County Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg said a preliminary probe of the incident has led to the determination that a Toyota Camry driven by 20-year-old Payton R. Pruett of Lincoln was traveling north on Highway 79 when Pruett allegedly lost control of the vehicle, veering into a ditch on the east side of the highway.

Pruett is alleged to have “over-corrected” the vehicle back in the direction of the highway pavement, crossing the centerline of the roadway which then led to a collision with a southbound vehicle.

That southbound vehicle, officials reported, was a Buick Regal driven by an adult male, who was not identified. Also in the Buick were an adult female and two minors, ages 3 and 6 years old. None of their names were released.

The adult female was transported to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha where she died. The adult male and the 6-year-old child were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, while the 3-year-old child was admitted with life-threatening injuries.

Lichtenberg stated in the press release that investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the accident, and noted the incident is still under investigation. Numerous agencies responded to the crash, including the Nebraska State Patrol, the Fremont Fire Department, the North Bend Fire and Rescue, Cedar Bluffs Fire and Rescue, Morse Bluff Fire, and the Prague Fire and Rescue squad.