The Fremont City Council received a report and hosted a public hearing on the city’s one- and six-year streets project plans last week, with some members of the council irritated at the priority ranking of projects included in the preliminary draft.

Justin Zetterman, the city’s interim director of public works, presented what he described as a draft of the city’s one- and six-year street improvement plan, which he noted included 2023 projects as well as hoped to be completed projects for the five years after 2023.

Zetterman told the council he was bringing the document to them for their review, with an end goal of the council providing him and his staff with feedback so they could incorporate those ideas and suggestions into the final plan, which he hoped to present at the March 28 meeting of the city council.

According to a staff report on the plan, the document is required under state statutes.

“The One- and Six-Year Plan will include all roadway improvements, new roads and improvements to existing roads, and trails planned for the next 6 years. The One and Six Year Plan does not allocate funds or authorize any given project,” officials stated in the staff report. “The purpose of the One and Six-Year Roadway Plan is a reporting and planning tool. The plan helps verify the City is utilizing funds received from State and Federal sources for the maintenance of our roadway system. The City operates on a bi-annual budget year process.”

Seven new projects are listed in the one-year plan. Among those are the Bell Street viaduct/bridge repairs; year one of the 23rd Street traffic signal improvement project; Lincoln Avenue asphalt overlay; the annual pavement rehabilitation work that is done each year; Howard Street South construction; the Old 274 and Downing Street traffic signal improvement project; and the Jack Sutton Drive pedestrian crossing project.

Numerous “carry-over” projects started in 2022 were also listed to be completed in 2023, including: North Lincoln Avenue and 29th Street in the city’s new Tech Park; the Rawhide Creek Trail; unfinished projects from the 2022 street rehabilitation project; the Clarkson Street asphalt overlay; and they bond payments for the Southeast Fremont Beltway.

The funding for the plan in the city’s budget was, “adequate,” Zetterman explained to the council.

“Between the money budgeted in fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2023, there is enough money there,” he said of the project being done this calendar year.

But, the plan drew scrutiny and some criticism from several members of the city council, many of whom questioned a project to rectify flooding problems at the intersection of Clarmar Avenue and First Street.

Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem pressed Zetterman about the Clarmar Avenue and First Street project, which she said has been an issue for several years. In the plan, under six year goals, $7 million is listed as the cost for the Clarmar Reconstruction and Drainage project from Fifth Street to First Street.

Ganem asked why the project was not on a priority list for immediate action.

Zetterman said with the Bell Street viaduct/bridge repair project slated for seven months in 2023 – completely closing the key bridge – the Clarmar Avenue project was not feasible. He said trying to devise construction plans, engage in bids for contractors to do the work and actually beginning and completing the project this year is a near-impossible task.

“I am not able to recommend we do that this year,” Zetterman responded. “I don’t believe anymore closures in that area would be good. It is already going to be difficult enough for business owners and residents of that area with the viaduct repairs.”

Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan asked what projects may have been left off the one- and six-year plans.

Zetterman replied that the intersection of 23rd Street and Bell Street was not included, but, “has been an issue” for the city.

Former council member Susan Jacobus spoke on the issue during public comments, criticizing city officials for delaying the project for so long.

“The city has turned a blind eye to the adverse effects (of flooding),” Jacobus said. These property owners have waited long enough. It has been forgotten and kicked down the road. There are floods there every single year.”

Zetterman told council members and the public he would do a re-prioritization of the projects in a ranked order and would examine the issue of the Clarmar Avenue and First Street project for his next presentation on March 28. No action was taken on the report.