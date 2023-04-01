Only one proposal has been submitted to officials at the City of Fremont for animal sheltering services. That proposal is from FurEver Home, Inc., which is the current animal shelter provider for the city.

The proposal was the only one submitted during a request for proposals for animal sheltering services that had a deadline of Friday, March 17. Currently, FurEver Home, Inc., is providing animal sheltering services on a three-month contract extension approved by the Fremont City Council on March 14.

Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott did not respond to an email seeking comment on the proposal. The city recently approved a new animal control ordinance update, which allows the city to enforce dangerous animal laws.

Officials from the FurEver Home, Inc., did not respond to a telephone call seeking a comment.

In a prior interview with the Tribune, FurEver Home president Martha Bang said she and others involved with the shelter are working hard to help the city and care for animals. She also said shelter officials were hopeful that the city would choose FurEver Home, Inc., for continued sheltering services.

The current three month extension of the FurEver Home contract expires in mid-June.

In their proposal for sheltering services, FurEver Home, Inc., officials requested an annual lump sum payment of $240,000 for sheltering services “24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” provided by six full-time staff members and four part-time staff members.

FurEver Home officials proposed a five-year contract for sheltering services, with the cost of the service increasing in years two through five based on inflation, possible new costs or increases in the number of animals expected to be sheltered.

Additionally, the proposal seeks “allowances” for extra costs and fees to be billed to the city for extenuating circumstances related to extreme animal control situations, the cost of which, officials stated, cannot be predicted.

Those extenuating circumstances for cost “allowances” include, “animal bite holds and emergency holds,” and “impounded animals in need of immediate veterinary care.”

The shelter has been the official city animal shelter since early 2021, and according to their statistics, took in an average of 800 animals in their first two years of sheltering for Fremont.

In the proposal, hours of operation were detailed if the contract is accepted. For public access, the shelter would be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 a.m. to noon on Sunday. The shelter would also have hours of “care of any animal in custody,” from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Saturday; and 7 a.m. to noon and 5-8 p.m. on Sunday.

To assist in their efforts to care for and house animals, the FurEver Home, Inc., proposal lists 18 partner agencies and entities that the shelter works with. Of those 18 agencies, four were described as “veterinary partners;” two are shelter partners; nine entities were listed as rescue partners and three businesses were described as training and behavior modification partners.

No other proposals were submitted to city officials according the law firm that represents the City of Fremont, Adams & Sullivan. The FurEver Home, Inc., proposal was provided to the Fremont Tribune following a public records request.