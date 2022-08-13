Letter: City officials need to respond to auditor's requests

Is our Mayor going to address this problem? The Mayor received the results of an audit by the State Auditor’s office on March 12, 2021.

One of the findings was “#3. Failure to Reply Timely to auditors of the APA for Documents Requested.” It appears the city has not corrected this problem!

The annual audit which has historically been received in March was not received until June 22, 2022, eight days before its due date. It appears to me the staff are still not responding to auditor requests.

This delay came to light at the July 26 Fremont City Council meeting with an agenda item regarding a new bond issue “Item #23. Ordinance 5626 amending Ordinance 5609 relating to the issuance of Series 2022 Taxable Combined Utility Revenue Bonds.”

In March of this year the council approved a $26,000,000 bond issue with a true interest cost not to exceed 4.25%. Item 23 increased the permitted true interest cost of the bonds to an amount not to exceed 5.50%. At this meeting it was noted the increase in rates was partially due to a delay in receiving the annual audit. The bonding agency required the audit prior to proceeding with the new bonds.

It might have been possible to lock in the lower rate if the audit was on hand by the usual March timeframe. This delay will cost the taxpayers of Fremont an additional $3,000,000 over the life of this bond issue.

Dale Jacobs

Fremont