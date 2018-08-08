Congratulations to the many state championships obtained by softball and baseball teams playing at the ball fields this summer. Congratulations are also in order for all who participated in practice and play, gave good competitive effort, practiced good sportsmanship, and improved both their physical and character development. You are all winners.
Special appreciation is due from the community to the many coaches, business team sponsors and those businesses providing needed funds, the scoreboard sponsorships, outfield banners, and Bolden-Buhrig in providing significant septic services.
Appreciation is also due to the many family members and general fans who supported the teams in these events. Despite the difficult and unusual rain in the spring resulting in postponements and cancellations by our fields and most others, it was a good season. I now look forward to a similarly fun high school softball season.
Neil W. Schilke
Fremont