Letter: Councilman has served honorably
Letter: Councilman has served honorably

This will be my first letter to the editor.

I just couldn't sit by and do nothing. Anyone who thinks Councilman Mark Legband should be recalled, is seriously not thinking this through. From the beginning of his term, Mark has served honorably and with distinction. He always looks for solutions while taking the high road by not resorting to pettiness.

It's not easy to recruit good people to serve on council and we would be making a big mistake removing Mark Legband. He has my full support.

Jeff Peterson

Fremont

