The Fremont Area Alzheimer's Collaboration wishes to express our appreciation for the support of the Fremont Tribune, KHUB, our Sponsors and Contributors, as well as the Fremont Area Community Foundation for the Big Give (May 7, 2019).
Our goal is: 1) Make the public award of Alzheimer's; 2) Caregiver Education; 3) Get involved in supporting research. Forty percent of funds raised is used for Caregiver Education and Programming in Fremont, and 60% is earmarked for grants to institutions doing cutting edge research in Alzheimer's.
Quoting the March issue of Neurological Sciences News, "Over the past five years, six different investigator-initiated projects have been started. Invaluable startup finding has been received from the Fremont Area Alzheimer's Fund. This startup funding has helped support successful pilot research focused on AD and facilitated additional extramural funding."
Marv Welstead
Honorary Chairperson, Fremont Area Alzheimer's Collaboration