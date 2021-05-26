Letter: Don't sign petition without facts

It was an honor to serve Ward 1 on the Fremont City Council from November 2017 until December 2020.

My time on the Council was marked with plenty of controversy. Responding to citizens with differing positions while trying to make the best decisions for the City can be challenging. It's impossible to please all constituents all the time.

Mark Legband has served Ward 1 for 6 1/2 years; we served together for 3 of these years. He is a good man and responsible elected official. The current recall effort is a waste of time and money. Unfortunately, Nebraska is one of less than 20 states where any registered voter can launch the recall of a local elected official with no specific grounds. And interestingly, State office holders are exempt from this provision of law. The current recall effort here in Fremont only further discourages good people from pursuing local elected office.

Please, to the voters of Ward 1, do not sign the recall petition without getting all the facts. Mark Legband has done nothing illegal, immoral or unethical. Some disagree with his positions, but this should not be reason for recall.

Linda McClain

Fremont

