Letter: Feeling discouraged after city council meeting

I attended the city council meeting on Aug. 29. I am not a regular attender but when the agenda has items that are dear and near to my heart, I know I need more information.

I left discouraged, disappointed and disillusioned. Many items were presented, discussed, voted on and passed to secure, encourage or promote more business. I am not against businesses, but their success depends on the people needing and wanting them.

Only two items really addressed concerned people of Fremont. The first was to lower the speed limit on First Street to protect school crossings. Very well presented, discussed, voted on and passed.

The second item was to lower our property taxes. There was good discussion, but no compassion and concern for the people that are hurting just to make ends meet. We heard that we have a large excess of millions in our treasury that has not been used but could be to help our community get needed relief. It met with great resistance and was tabled.

Our leaders are concerned about what might or could happen in 2024 and 2026 but not about families who have to give up essentials to pay their property taxes. People need help this month, and the next month and 6 months from now. When will our leaders wake up and take care of the people that voted you in your position?

Linda Von Behren

Fremont