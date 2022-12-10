Letter: Fremont is lucky to have caring resource officers

I'm writing to call attention to the amazing resource officers we have here within the Fremont police department.

Recently I found a cute little cat on my porch swing, it was a horribly cold day and I wasn't sure what to do. I communicated with Catz Angels here in Fremont and they suggested I contact the police and they would send a resource officer out to retrieve the poor little thing.

Catz Angels had heard of a missing cat and called the owner, whose sister came to try and bring him home. He bolted, and went into a culvert next to my house.

Two resource officers arrived and, in the freezing cold, eventually used food to coax him out so that he could be returned to his safe, warm home.

I want to thank Catz Angels for their help and especially thank the two awesome resource officers that came promptly to save the day and possibly the life of a frightened, freezing pet. Fremont is so lucky to have you.

Paul Peterson

Fremont