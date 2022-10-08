Letter: Government can't decide who is able to bring a baby into this world

When it comes to families, government involvement can be supportive when people are unable to afford the care of their children. In those cases, government programs offer assistance with food, healthcare, and tax credits, to name a few.

In extreme circumstances when family systems fail and children are not getting basic care, government intervenes to remove the children temporarily and provide services to restore the family. But the government is not allowed to intervene when a woman or man considers having a child.

The government does not assess whether moms and dads are emotionally qualified or financially able to raise a child. The government does not require parenting classes for would-be parents. Once a woman has a baby, it’s up to her to figure it out.

She has to tend to a colicky baby wailing in the night, every night for months. She has to figure out which formula, which diaper, which daycare will work for the baby, the mom, and whoever else supports the mom.

The government is not around to tell the mother or father whether the fever means something serious or not. The government cannot interpret each of the baby’s cries to know what it means. This is the education of a mom or dad with trial and error. Victories may be a burp, a sudden smile and the end of blood-curdling screams.

Bringing a new life into this world requires much of a mom, and it’s the mom who knows whether she can provide a good enough life for that child. It’s the dad who knows whether he can provide a good enough life. It is the individual who has to figure it out. A government cannot assess and does not have the resources to assess whether a woman or man is able to bring her or his baby into this world.

If we are to vote for a Congress member who supports the individual in making that decision, it is Patty Pansing Brooks.

Rev. Robert and Shirley Kocher

Fremont