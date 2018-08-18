To all the members and staff of the Fremont Area Art Association and Gallery 92 that made my exhibit a great success and a memorable experience……
To those that purchased my work, the highest of a compliment given to a working artist…….
To those who attended my workshop for your patience and attentiveness……..
To the Fremont Tribune’s reporting staff that were so great in doing all the promoting of my exhibit and workshop…….
To my enduring friends that were so kind in their welcoming support and hospitality……. And
To all of you who visited my exhibit, and your kind comments………..
Accept my heartfelt thanks to every one of you, I will be forever grateful.
Respectfully,
Harold Nelson
Prescott, AZ