What is casuistry? Are we ever going to resolve questions of right and wrong behavior?
My Holy Bible lists numerous murders, adultery, dictatorships, refugees, slaves, etc. My history books list the fact that in World War II, we killed 55,000,000 humans, of which six million are listed as Orthodox Jews. But I, as having freedom of religion, believe that all humans are Jew-Hebrews as descendants of Adam and Eve and later as descendants of Noah and his three sons, so whatever the skin color or ethnicity we are all brothers and sisters or cousins.
Now let us consider how the Nazis deprived the European Jews under Nazi rule, of the right to citizenship. They bullied their way and democratically voted to deprive fellow citizens of their rights. After our General Dwight Eisenhower led our Allies to victory in Europe, we Allies separately executed 10 or 11 thousand brutal supporters of Adolph and his Nazis.
So, when women get organized and control the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives, will they be able to illegally pass ex post facto law and execute 10,000 men and women who have brazenly or religiously fanatically passed laws to prohibit abortion? Didn't we Nebraskans re-approve the death penalty when our Ten Commandments prohibits killing?
When I ask Lutherans or Catholics, and others about the 95 Theses of our Roman Catholic brother Martin Luther, I believe 100% of them have no understanding of the 95 Theses, nor that we had a 131-year war so we have the right to disagree with our Roman Catholic Pope. That is a lot of dead Christians. So, my Freedom of Speech, my Freedom of the Press, and my Freedom of Religion is/are extremely important to me and everyone else, because if I lose any one freedom, then you may be the next to lose your freedom(s). Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.
Why is my opinion more important than yours, or why is your opinion more important than mine?
Just thinking about our future.
Larry Marvin
Fremont