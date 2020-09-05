LETTER: Investing in Fremont

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Now is the time to be investing in Fremont, a city that has attracted national industries and a new wave of immigration. Fremont's population is growing, its economy is increasingly connected with Omaha's, and its businesses are a hub for dozens of nearby rural towns and communities.

The proposal to construct a new joint law enforcement center that the city police and county sheriff's office will share is both desirable and fiscally responsible. It are these kinds of cooperative efforts that can save taxpayers money in the long-run. Importantly, this project takes note of Fremont's expansion north of E 23rd Street.

As a board member candidate for the Lower Platte North NRD (LPNNRD), I have recognized that our Wahoo-based NRD is not appropriately investing in Dodge County. I do not think it is a coincidence that the LPNNRD's main office is located right along the Wahoo Creek and Lake Wanahoo dam, and that it are these same projects which are receiving the most attention and funding. Consequently, I am proposing that any joint special projects with Dodge County or the City of Fremont receive an increased priority.