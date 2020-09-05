LETTER: Investing in Fremont

Now is the time to be investing in Fremont, a city that has attracted national industries and a new wave of immigration. Fremont's population is growing, its economy is increasingly connected with Omaha's, and its businesses are a hub for dozens of nearby rural towns and communities.
The proposal to construct a new joint law enforcement center that the city police and county sheriff's office will share is both desirable and fiscally responsible. It are these kinds of cooperative efforts that can save taxpayers money in the long-run. Importantly, this project takes note of Fremont's expansion north of E 23rd Street.
As a board member candidate for the Lower Platte North NRD (LPNNRD), I have recognized that our Wahoo-based NRD is not appropriately investing in Dodge County. I do not think it is a coincidence that the LPNNRD's main office is located right along the Wahoo Creek and Lake Wanahoo dam, and that it are these same projects which are receiving the most attention and funding. Consequently, I am proposing that any joint special projects with Dodge County or the City of Fremont receive an increased priority.
Fremont is the largest city in the LPNNRD, and consequently, it is necessary that we are ensuring its residents have access to safe drinking water, appropriate flood control measures in place, and an environmental regulator that quits its self-dealing. For example, there are roughly 1,000 abandoned wells in our NRD district - wells that the state says are a health and safety hazard - that still need to be properly decommissioned.
It is time for the LPNNRD to follow the lead of Dodge County's leaders and boost investment in Fremont. As a board member candidate from eastern Saunders County, I understand first-hand the influence that Wahoo yields in local politics. I promise that during our meetings, whether they be in Wahoo or Newman Grove, that I will not forget the over 26,000 constituents in the Fremont area.
Nicholas Oviatt
Yutan
